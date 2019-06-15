Rays explode on Angels' bullpen in 9-4 win

Ji-Man Choi had two hits, including a two-run homer, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied against the Los Angeles Angels bullpen to post a 9-4 win in the second game of the four-game series on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Angels starter Andrew Heaney brought a one-hit shutout into the sixth inning, but was removed after giving up a leadoff double to Austin Meadows on his 99th pitch. The Rays then sent eight batters to the plate off relievers Luis Garcia and Ty Buttrey (4-3), scoring five runs in the inning to take a 5-4 lead.

Tampa Bay tacked on four more runs in the seventh, highlighted by Choi's eighth home run of the season.

The Rays came in on a three-game losing streak and the Angels had won three straight, all by the score of 5-3.

Los Angeles has lost its past six attempts at getting back to .500.

Yandy Diaz had three hits, including an RBI single in the five-run sixth. Tommy Pham had the tie-breaking RBI single in the sixth and another RBI single in the seventh, and Avisail Garcia had a two-run single in the sixth to tie the score at 4-4.

Wilfredo Tovar was a late addition to the Angels lineup after Tommy La Stella was scratched with left forearm tightness. He entered at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Rays starter Blake Snell allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. The 2018 AL Cy Young winner struck out three and issued a season-high four walks as his ERA rose to 3.70.

Emilio Pagan (2-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout doubled with one out in the first inning and moved to third on a single by Shohei Ohtani, who hit for the cycle in the series-opening win on Thursday night.

Albert Pujols scored Trout with a sacrifice fly and Cesar Puello followed with a two-out RBI single to score Ohtani to make it 2-0.

Snell walked the leadoff batter in the second and fourth innings and both scored to stretch the lead to 4-0.

