Ray's Prime Foods, beloved butcher shop in Taylor, to close after 62 years

Ray’s Prime Foods, the family-owned butcher shop on Eureka Road in Taylor that for decades offered metro Detroiters some of the choicest cuts of meat, announced on social media that it is closing its doors.

"Please join us for one last Christmas together," the shop posted on Facebook, adding that it expects its last day to be Feb. 4 and thanking its generations of loyal customers. "You will all be missed."

Within hours, hundreds of people added comments that they will miss the store more, noting their memories of catered special events, outstanding service and the shop's special seasonings.

The three owners of Ray's Prime Foods, from left to right, Brent Martyniak, the current owner; his father, Ray Martyniak Sr., the founder; and Ray Martyniak Jr., his older brother and second owner.

In the 62 years the shop has existed — one year longer than the current owner, Brent Martyniak has been alive ― it expanded to three shops, changed owners twice, and eventually shrank back down to one store.

Martyniak told the Free Press that in recent years, the shop — with its personal service and custom cuts — could not compete with the prices supermarkets and other retailers could offer with their pre-packaged meat cuts and economies of scale.

"It’s a business model that just doesn’t work in today’s world anymore," he said. "We have a full-service meat counter and the meat is cut and ground in the back room, and it’s not something that is sustainable."

About two dozen people work there.

"We had an employee meeting last night," Martyniak said. "Most of us cried a little, some cried a lot."

Martyniak’s father, Ray Sr., who the family said grew up in poverty, founded the specialty meat store in 1961 in Trenton. He named the shop after himself: Ray’s Prime Beef. He was motivated to succeed, the story goes, to improve his family’s quality of life – and he did.

Over time, the shop changed names — to Ray’s Prime Meats and then Ray’s Prime Foods — and locations. But, one thing, through all the years, remained: It was a family-run business, with all six of his children working in the store at one time or another.

The founder and second owner of Ray's Prime Foods in Taylor, celebrate the store's opening, left, Ray Martyniak Jr., right, Ray Martyniak Sr.

Brent Martyniak, the youngest of his siblings, said he started working in the store stocking shelves and sweeping floors at 6.

He left the store, and Michigan, to live and work in Colorado, then Massachusetts and Wisconsin; but he eventually came back to run the shop, taking over for his older brother. It has been, he said, has been the best job he has ever held.

In 1970, Ray opened a second location in Taylor and a third, six years later in Ann Arbor, but it didn’t last long. In 1982, bought a smokehouse and started it’s own brand – Hickray – for smoked meats, including kielbasa, jerky, ribs, chickens and hams.

Employees of Ray's Prime Foods in Taylor show off the then-new specialty butcher shop in the 1960s.

In the early 90s, Ray’s oldest child — Ray Jr. — bought the business. He closed the Trenton shop. And in 2015, Brent took over the business, making a go of it for as long as he could.

"We want to go out on top," Brent Martyniak said, adding that it just doesn't make financial sense to try to continue to operate it much longer, although he will miss his customers. "It’s bittersweet for sure."

