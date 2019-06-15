Rays recall RHP Faria, demote IF Robertson

The Tampa Bay Rays recalled right-hander Jake Faria from Triple-A Durham on Saturday and sent down infielder Daniel Robertson.

Faria, 25, pitched two scoreless innings in April in his first stint with the team this season. He is 9-8 with a 4.22 ERA in 34 games (26 starts) over parts of three seasons with Tampa Bay, striking out 135 batters in 153 2/3 innings.

Robertson, also 25, hit .205 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 58 games this season while making starts at third base, second base and shortstop. His offensive production has fallen off sharply from a year ago, when he hit .262 with nine homers and 34 RBIs in 87 games.

