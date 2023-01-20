Rays, Rowdies announce a series of promotions

ST. PETERSBURG — Eight Rays executives with director level titles were promoted to vice president status in a series of moves across four departments.

The new vice presidents include Patrick Abts (marketing), Robbie Artz (development), Warren Hypes (creative and brand), Devin O’Connell (communications and public affairs), Anthony Rioles (corporate partnerships), Patrick Smith (accounting), Stephen Thomas (diversity, equity and inclusion) and Jason Wallace (communications and baseball information).

Others with new titles include: Vince Caffiero, art director; Sr. Ken Mallory, director, ticket operations; Jimmy Reed, director, ticketing and digital experience; Amanda Marquez, director, corporate partnerships services; John Pope, director, corporate partnerships sales; Chris Mueller, director, broadcasting; Francisco Wen, director, HR and organizational engagement; Sandy Sternberg, director, concessions and retail.

The soccer-playing Rowdies, who are owned by the Rays, also announced several moves, including the promotion of Ryan Helfrick from vice president to Chief Operating Officer. Also with new titles are Luis Cuccati, vice president, business development and strategy; Jeff Parkinson, vice president, operations; and Nico Castillo, head of soccer operations.

