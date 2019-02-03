Raytheon Stumbles Despite Strong Demand for Missile Systems

At first glance, Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) appears to be an obvious winner from the Pentagon's push toward high-tech surveillance, missile defense, and refreshing the military's stockpile of advanced weapons. But you'd never know it from the company's fourth-quarter results or from its disappointingly conservative 2019 guidance.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $7.36 billion, up 8% year over year but short of analyst expectations for $7.46 billion in sales. Raytheon earned $2.93 per share in the quarter, ahead of estimates, but the beat was attributable to a substantial benefit from a lower tax rate, which was able to offset below-expectation operating results.

Raytheon also said it expects to generate $11.40 to $11.60 per share in earnings in 2019, below analyst expectations for $11.78 per share, on revenue of between $28.6 billion and $29.1 billion. This is around what analysts expected.

Raytheon is unique among the prime defense contractors in that it lacks large flagship properties like bombers, tanks, or warships; focusing instead on electronics, sensors, precision weapons, missile defense, and cyber, among other areas. The portfolio of best-in-class products gives it exposure to a wide range of platforms made by other contractors, as well as a leading seat at the table as the government contemplates spending hundreds of billions to refresh its missile and missile-defense capabilities.

Artist rendering of a Raytheon SM-3 interceptor launching from a warship. Image source: Raytheon.

Though Raytheon shares reacted negatively after the quarterly numbers were released January 31, a closer read of the results and the projections for the future show that Raytheon holders have little to worry about.

Investing for the future

In the quarter, Raytheon experienced some revenue weakness in its cyber and missile businesses, while classified business helped both its space and integrated defense systems (ISS) produce higher-than-expected revenue.

Profitability was hit by margin pressure in key areas. ISS -- focused on missile defense, radar, electronic warfare, and the command and control systems that manage these programs -- generated margins about 150 basis points below expectations due to investments in radar research and development (R&D) and several mature programs that are in the process of winding down. Its missiles unit, with margins of 11.8% compared to expectations of 14%, was similarly hit by early-stage development work and some production reserves.

Many of those factors figured into the depressed guidance for 2019, but CFO Toby O'Brien, on a call with investors following the results, was quick to note that the margin-draining R&D work being done now should pay off in the future.

Over the long term, it's positive because it does generate those new franchises and margin expansion opportunities when programs move into production. So I think specifically for missiles, we do expect them to improve their margins versus '18 and '19, as I said, to a range of 12.1% to 12.3%. They clearly have been hit with the higher level of development classified programs.

Missile bookings, O'Brien notes, climbed nearly 50%, to $1.5 billion in 2018.

Raytheon also has a large Army training contract winding down in 2019 that will eat into full-year revenue growth, depressing estimates by upwards of 2%.