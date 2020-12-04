Raytheon Technologies Corporation Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

​LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) investors that acquired shares between February 10, 2016 and October 27, 2020. Investors have until December 29, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period the defendants made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Raytheon had inadequate procedures and disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; (2) Raytheon’s financial accounting was faulty; (3) Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon’s Missiles & Defense business since 2009 as a result; (4) Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government as a result of the foregoing; (5) Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) as a result of the foregoing; and (6) Raytheon’s public statements were materially misleading and/or false at all relevant times, as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 29, 2020.

