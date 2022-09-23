Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) insiders sold US$2.2m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Raytheon Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Wesley Kremer, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$93.92 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$83.45. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Raytheon Technologies than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Raytheon Technologies insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$121m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Raytheon Technologies Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Raytheon Technologies shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Raytheon Technologies, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Raytheon Technologies. For example - Raytheon Technologies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

