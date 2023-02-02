Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) insiders sold US$1.9m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

In the last year, many Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Raytheon Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Wesley Kremer, sold US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$93.92 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$98.42, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 16% of Wesley Kremer's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Raytheon Technologies than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Raytheon Technologies insiders own 0.09% of the company, worth about US$132m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Raytheon Technologies Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Raytheon Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Raytheon Technologies insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Raytheon Technologies and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

