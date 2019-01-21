Raytheon's IDS Unit Wins $38M Navy Deal to Support DBR System

Raytheon Company’s RTN Integrated Defense Systems (IDS) business unit recently won a $38.1-million contract for providing technical engineering support services for the Dual Band Radar (DBR) system. The contract was awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC.



Details of the Deal



Per the terms, Raytheon will provide technical engineering services for DBR system upgrades, product support services, test equipment procurement, installation integration support, combat system integration testing, program management support, along with other studies and analysis.



Work related to the deal will be executed in Tewksbury, MA. The rest of the work will be performed in Andover, MA; Moorestown, NJ and Arvonia, VA. Raytheon will utilize 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy), and fiscal 2019 research, development, test, and evaluation funds for the task.



A Brief Note on Raytheon’s DBR Systems



The Dual Band Radar (DBR) is the first radar system in the U.S. Navy fleet, capable of simultaneously operating more than two frequency ranges (S-band and X-band), coordinated by a single resource manager. It combines the functionalities of the X-band AN/SPY-3 Multifunction Radar and the S-band Volume Surveillance Radar (VSR) to detect and track hostile targets. It also provides target illumination and uplink/downlink capabilities for SM-2 and Evolved SeaSparrow missiles.



Our View



In recent times, many developing nations are focusing on the modernization and technical advancement of new generation military radars, due to the rising threat of nuclear ballistic missiles. Such developments are likely to increase the global demand for radars, technical services and associated engineering support. Inevitably, this will boost growth prospects of missile manufacturers like Raytheon.



In line with this, Markets and Markets research firm expects the military radar market to witness significant growth over the 2017-2022 period. Notably, this market is projected to see a CAGR of 3.38% to $15.42 billion by 2022. Going forward, we may expect Raytheon to benefit significantly from such projections by strongly shifting its focus toward upgrading its radar systems.



Price Movement



Raytheon’s stock has lost 14.3% in the past 12 months, wider than the industry’s decline of 1.5%. The underperformance may have been caused by the tough competition the company faces in the defense market.



