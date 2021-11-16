Raytown City Hall, police station evacuated after ‘suspicious device’ was discovered

Raytown’s police station and City Hall were temporarily evacuated Tuesday afternoon after authorities discovered a “suspicious device,” prompting a response from the bomb squad.

The discovery was made around 12:36 p.m. as police were looking through the personal property of a woman who had been arrested earlier. The device was inside the police department’s headquarters at 10000 E. 59th St., which shares the building with City Hall.

An emergency evacuation was conducted out of “an abundance of caution,” Capt. Dyon Harper, a police spokesman, said in a statement. The device was removed from the area by the bomb squad just before 1 p.m., and authorities continue to investigate.

City Hall remained closed for the rest of the day, but public meetings scheduled this evening will go ahead as planned, according to police. No criminal charges had been filed related to the discovery as of Wednesday afternoon.