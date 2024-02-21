Raytown man accused of murder in Chiefs rally shooting makes first court appearance

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Star is for the first time publishing a booking photo for Lyndell Mays, who was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center Tuesday night after being treated at a hospital. The Star had held off until Wednesday to understand why a booking photo of Dominic M. Miller was not available. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday morning that Miller is still at the hospital and had not yet been photographed. In addition, we took the time to carefully consider whether to use booking mugs in the absence of other images of the adult suspects; The Star policy is to use booking mugs only in the highest profile of crimes.

Lyndell Mays, 23, of Raytown appeared for the first time in Jackson County Circuit Court Wednesday since being charged with murder for his alleged role in the shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally.

Mays faces one charge each of second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He appeared in court Wednesday afternoon with bandages on his face.

Judge R. Travis Willingham reviewed the charges against Mays and read him his Miranda rights.

Mays is being held on a $1 million cash bond. Willingham scheduled a bond review hearing at 10 a.m. on Feb. 29.

Last week’s victory rally ended in a shooting that left several dozen people shot and killed 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother and beloved local disc jockey.

Jackson County prosecutors allege the shooting began after an altercation between Mays and a group of people he had no prior history with. The group approached Mays to see “why they were staring at each other,” according to probable cause affidavits.

Mays was allegedly the first person to fire a gun in the crowd, before he was subsequently shot and taken to an area hospital.

Dominic M. Miller of Kansas City, 18, is also charged with one count each of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Court records don’t yet indicate when Miller’s first appearance will be held, but prosecutors allege he fired the gunshot that hit and killed Lopez-Galvan. Prosecutors have said Miller was also injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors previously charged two minors with “gun-related” crimes and resisting arrest in relation to the shooting. Their names have not been released.

