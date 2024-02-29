Raytown man asking for help after vintage car stolen over the weekend

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Early Sunday morning, doorbell camera footage shows a few men show up to Scott Frerichs’ garage in Raytown.

By the time Frerichs had the chance to wake up, realize what was happening and call police, three of his vehicles were gone. Two Harley-Davidsons and a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle.

“They took this bike, as well as a 2000 Fat Boy that I have and then the 1970 Chevelle,” he said while seated in front of his purple Harley Davidson Road King.

The Road King had been brought back to him on Wednesday after being recovered.

“Everything seems to be okay; they might have tipped it over, I don’t know. There’s a few scratches on it that weren’t there before,” he said.

The loss of his 1970 muscle car is what’s hitting Scott the hardest. He said some family members had bought it brand new.

“I traded some work on a house for him and then my son and I tore it down and rebuilt it,” he said. “Took just about a year for the rebuild and then we’ve had that car ever since in the family.”

Frerichs and his son, Ryan, didn’t have to do much to bring the car back to life.

“We put on some new fenders, a new hood, the rest of the car is all original,” Scott said. “We did it Harley Davidson purple, SS stripes, left the original black vinyl top and put a black interior in it.”

Scott and Ryan made a road trip in the classic car a few years ago. Scott said they “drove the car from Clear Lake, Iowa to the Santa Monica Pier, and did as much of the old Route 66 as we could. I’ll never forget that. Never forget that trip. It was a great trip.”

It was leading up to that trip that Ryan posted about their journey to Facebook and would end up meeting his wife Marci as a result.

“This is actually the car that created the first date between Ryan and I and now we’re married,” she said in a TikTok video.

In the video, she shows the doorbell footage and asks for anyone who sees the car to report it to their local police department.

“I know it’s not a lot of videos but if you can like and share and spread the word I would greatly appreciate it,” she said.

“It’s probably it’s a $40,000 car as it sits but to me it’s priceless,” Scott said. “Hopefully somebody sees it and says something. And I can get her back.

