Raytown man facing charges after placing explosive device near police officer

RAYTOWN, Mo. — One Raytown man is facing charges after placing an explosive device near a police officer on Friday evening.

John Horton Jr. approached a police officer spoke to him and then placed an explosive device nearby.

He was charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of an explosive weapon.

According to court records, late in the evening on Jan. 5, a Raytown police officer in a parked vehicle was contacted by Horton.

The officer was sitting in his vehicle and talking to Horton until the defendant placed a cylinder-like object on the vehicle’s bumper. It was wrapped in plastic and a red fuse was visible.

Horton acknowledged it was a bomb, backed away from it and was taken into custody. The Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb Squad Unit confirmed the object was a viable explosive device and defused it.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond for Horton.

