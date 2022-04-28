Raytown police ask for help finding missing teen last seen Sunday

Raytown police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old who was last seen Sunday.

Brodie Dove was last seen leaving a home in the 6000 block of Woodson Road at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Raytown Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a black “Champion” hoodie, blue jeans and carrying two backpacks, police said.

Police said they were told of Brodie’s disappearance on Tuesday.

Anyone who has seen Brodie, or knows where’s located is asked to call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.