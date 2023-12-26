Raytown police identify victim found shot to death in driveway on Christmas Eve

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened in Raytown on Christmas Eve.

A Kansas City resident, Marco Minor, 40, who also went by Amber Minor, was identified by police as the victim Tuesday.

At 8:35 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers were dispatched to the 9800 block of 77th Terrace on a report of a body lying in a driveway. When officers arrived, they found a victim that had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Minor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raytown police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.