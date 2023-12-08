Raytown police investigating alleged threats between school board member and teacher

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police were called to a Raytown Middle School Wednesday for a threatening situation. FOX4 has learned the incident involved a member of the Raytown School Board.

A Raytown School Board member confirms they went to Raytown South Middle School for a scheduled meeting to talk to a teacher after school about their child.

According to Raytown police, they were called at 4:19 p.m. and arrived at 4:34 p.m. when, according to a police report, the victim reported threats made by a known suspect.

A police spokesperson called it a dispute between a teacher and a parent.

The board member said they were unaware a police report was made but didn’t elaborate on what might have led to police being called.

The report otherwise only refers to the nature of the call as harassing communications. No arrests were made or charges filed.

School Board President Alonzo Burton, who was not involved in the incident, issued a statement Thursday saying, “While our responsibility as board members is to support students and staff, we are aware of the allegations. This matter is currently under investigation.”

