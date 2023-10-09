Raytown police investigating after one man injured in shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police are investigating after one person was shot late Monday afternoon.

Raytown police officers responded to the shooting just before 5 p.m. in the area of E. 86th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time and there is currently no suspect in custody.

It is unknown at this time what may have led to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

FOX4 will keep you updates as more information comes along.

