Raytown police looking for endangered 4-year-old who was taken Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A four-year-old girl was taken from her father without his knowledge in Raytown Saturday evening.

Around 9 p.m. police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for four-year-old Unique Locke after she was taken from a residence on Ralston Avenue.

She’s described as an almost three-feet tall black girl, weighing 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Raytown Police Department says that the non-custodial biological mother took Locke from the custodial biological father without his knowledge.

The mother is 41-year-old Terrika Evans. Her photo can be seen below, and she’s described by police as a black woman standing 5-feet-2 inches, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe that Evans took her child to California and they’ve put an order of protection in place. There are past incidenets where Evans took Locke to Anaheim, California.

Anyone with any information related to Locke or Evans and their wherabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the RPD at 816-737-6020.

