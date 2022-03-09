Raytown police seek help to find 26-year-old woman missing over a week

Raytown police are asking the public for help with finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for more than one week.

Nisbeth Garay-Correa was reported missing to police on Tuesday afternoon, Capt. Dion Harper, a police spokesman, said in a news release. She was last seen Feb. 27 around 9 p.m. walking away from a residence in the 9500 block of East 68th Street in Raytown.

Police said Garay-Correa’s intended destination that night remains unknown. She was wearing a red zip-up jacket, black leggings and pink shoes at the time.

Garay-Correa is described by police as a Hispanic woman, roughly 4-foot-11, with a medium build and short black hair.

Police are asking anyone with information as to Garay-Correa’s whereabouts to call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.