Raytown School Board V.P. cited for assaulting teacher

RAYTOWN, Mo. – One Raytown School Board member is under investigation after an alleged incident at Raytown South Middle School.

Raytown School Board Vice President Michael Watson has been cited for non-injury assault on a teacher.

FOX 4 first told you about the incident at Raytown South Middle School last week. Now Watson will face a judge.

Watson was in attendance Monday, as the Raytown School Board met for the first time since police were called to the school on him. He was spotted leaving a closed session meeting prior to the regular meeting about 20 minutes prior to it’s conclusion.

During opening board remarks, Watson joined other board members updating them on significant events since their last meeting, including his attendance at a Men of Excellence conference and Strength to Strength Gala. But he made no mention of an incident last week inside Raytown South Middle School, that led to police being called and Watson later being cited for non-injury assault.

Police told FOX4 it was a dispute between a parent and a teacher. FOX4 learned that parent was also Watson, the School Board Vice President.

According to the citation, Watson “did knowingly assault the victim by aggressing toward the victim in a hostile manner and making statements placing him in fear for his safety/well being and that of his family.”

The only mention of the incident during Monday’s meeting came from Raytown’s National Education Association representing teachers. The association’s president called for a thorough investigation and decisive action.

“This alleged incident undermines the hard work of our teachers and sets a troubling precedent for workplace conduct in our district. It is vital Raytown educators receive unwavering support from the administration and school board, especially in situations where safety and respect are at risk,” Mary Rigan, Raytown NEA President, said.

School Board President Alonzo Burton said last week through a statement: “While our responsibility as board members is to support students and staff, we are aware of the allegations. This matter is currently under investigation.”

Watson is scheduled to appear in Raytown Municipal Court on January 10.

