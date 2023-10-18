Raytown shooting at Wendy’s drive-thru started with racial slurs, thrown cup: Affidavit

A suburban Kansas City man faces two felony charges after he allegedly berated a woman with racial slurs in a Wendy’s drive-thru and then shot her in the leg when she threw a cup at his car.

Jackson County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Hannibal L. Boston, 35, of Pleasant Hill, with unlawful weapon use resulting in injury, a Class A felony, and armed criminal action. Boston, who is white, was being held in the county jail on a $25,000 bond after surrendering at a Raytown police station.

According to court documents, Raytown police officers were dispatched around 11:40 a.m. Monday to the Wendy’s fast food restaurant at 9708 E. 63rd St. for a report of a person shot. Dispatchers advised responding officers the gunshot victim was driving to the hospital.

Her vehicle became disabled a few miles west at East 63rd and Beacon Drive in Kansas City. The gunshot victim, whose identity is withheld in court documents, was picked up by an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Police interviewed the woman and another person inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Witnesses said words were exchanged with a man who had cut them off as they were getting in the drive-thru line, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.

At one point, witnesses said, the gunshot victim threw a foam cup filled with pop at the man’s car. He allegedly shot her as she was getting back in her vehicle.

The gunshot victim told police she had been verbally arguing with the man as she stood outside her vehicle. She threw the cup at him “after being called several racial slurs,” the affidavit says.

Police discovered three spent 9mm shell casings in the drive-thru on Monday along with a mushroomed projectile near the speaker box. While the shooting scene was being processed for evidence, Boston walked into a Raytown police station and requested to speak with officers.

The 36-year-old allegedly told a detective “it was in self-defense” and advised officers where his car could be found in the parking lot of Raytown City Hall. He told them there was a firearm inside, the affidavit says.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found a 9mm handgun and magazine on the front passenger seat. Also found on the floorboard was a broken foam cup, a clear plastic lid, a straw and a “brown stick(y) substance” on the exterior and interior of the car, the affidavit says.

Boston declined to be interviewed by Raytown detectives Monday, the affidavit says. Online court records did not list a defense attorney who could speak on his behalf as of Tuesday.