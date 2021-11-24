Raytown teenager hospitalized after shooting Tuesday afternoon, police say

A teenager was hospitalized late Tuesday afternoon after police officers found him suffering from gunshot wounds in Raytown.

Police were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to the intersection of Gregory Boulevard and Hunter Avenue after receiving reports of the sound of gunshots in the area, a city spokesperson said in a statement. Officers found the victim, identified only as a male juvenile, when they arrived.

The teen was taken to the hospital with injuries the extent of which were not immediately known. Police have made no arrests yet related to the shooting.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8744).