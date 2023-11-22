Razer's Black Friday deals knock up to 65 percent off gaming peripherals

There's a seriously hefty list of Razer products on sale at Amazon right now for Black Friday, with the most deeply discounted accessories selling for up to 65 percent off their retail price. One of the accessories you can grab with a 65 percent discount is the Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam, which is currently listed for $70.87 instead of its usual price of $200. You can use it for streaming, video conferencing or recording, and it's capable of capturing uncompressed full HD 60 fps videos. It can also take HDR videos at 30 fps and comes with a large aperture, wide-angle lens with three field-of-view options.

Meanwhile, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired controller is only $90 right now instead of $150. It comes with remappable back paddles with four extra triggers, non-slip grips for good ergonomics and responsive and tactile buttons. This wired controller is compatible with the Xbox Series X|S, the Xbox One and your PC. If you're looking for a cheaper Xbox controller and don't mind getting a less powerful model, the non-pro Razer Wolverine V2 controller is on sale for $46.12, down 54 percent from $100. It has two extra remappable multi-function buttons and a 3.5mm jack. Both controllers have a Hair Trigger Mode to enable an ultra-fast rate of fire.

You can also grab the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $100, or $80 off its retail price, right now. Its closed earcups prevent sounds from leaking out and noise from getting in, it supports THX 7.1 surround sound, and it has a detachable mic. While it is a wireless headset, it comes with a 3.5mm jack so you can use it for console gaming. If you need a new mouse for PC gaming, though, the Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse is on sale for $53.72, as well, which is 59 percent less than its retail price. It was designed to be light and fast, and it was created for both right-handed and left-handed users with programmable buttons on both sides.

Yet another PC gaming accessory on sale is the Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard that uses the brand's green switches and is compatible with Razer hardware, Philips Hue and products from the brand's partners. Currently being sold for $70, it's down $20 from $90. And if you want a standalone console for your streams, there's the Razer Stream Controller, which you can get for $200 instead of for $270. Even if you didn't see anything you'd buy in this post, you may still want to check out Razer's Black Friday deals page and scroll down until you get to the bottom, where a bunch of other discounted products are listed.

