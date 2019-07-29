Is Razor Energy (CVE:RZE) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Razor Energy Corp. (CVE:RZE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Razor Energy's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Razor Energy had debt of CA$44.3m, up from CA$41.9m in one year. On the flip side, it has CA$4.54m in cash leading to net debt of about CA$39.7m.

TSXV:RZE Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Razor Energy's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Razor Energy had liabilities of CA$28.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CA$133.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CA$4.54m as well as receivables valued at CA$8.49m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CA$148.8m.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CA$31.1m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Razor Energy would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Razor Energy's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Razor Energy managed to grow its revenue by 64%, to CA$106m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Razor Energy still had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable CA$5.7m at the EBIT level. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. Of course, it may be able to improve its situation with a bit of luck and good execution. Nevertheless, we would not bet on it given that it lost CA$5.8m in just last twelve months, and it doesn't have much by way of liquid assets. So we think this stock is quite risky, like eating chicken you think might look too pink. We'd prefer pass. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting Razor Energy insider transactions.