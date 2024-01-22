Razor wire at the border: Supreme Court says feds can remove barriers in Texas meant to block migrants

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Biden administration to remove razor wire barriers that Texas erected along a 29-mile stretch of the Rio Grande meant to block migrants at the Southwest border.

The 5-4 ruling was a temporary victory for the Biden administration, giving the federal government the upper hand in its fight with Texas while the underlying lawsuit continues.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, authorized the installation of the razor wire as part of a broader effort to deter migrants from crossing the Mexico border. But the Department of Homeland Security said that federal law gives border patrol agents authority to access private land within 25 miles of the border and that state laws cannot be used to restrain those agents from carrying out their work.

The agency told the Supreme Court that the razor wire is affecting migrants who have already entered the United States and making it harder for federal border agents to apprehend them.

The fight over the barriers is part of a broader struggle between Abbott and President Joe Biden, a Democrat, over immigration. Biden is facing mounting pressure over the situation at the border – an issue his Republican challengers have been hammering on the campaign trail. Abbott also signed a law allowing state law enforcement officers to arrest, detain and deport people suspected of illegally crossing the border.

Siding with the administration were Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor. Those opposed were Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas. None gave a reason for their vote.

Texas National Guard soldiers install additional razor wire lie along the Rio Grande on January 10, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Following a major surge of migrant border crossings late last year, miles of razor wire as well as huge quantities of refuse remain along the U.S.-Mexico border at Eagle Pass.

The emergency appeal from Biden followed a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that sided with Texas, barring the federal government from removing the razor wire barriers except in cases of emergency, such as if a migrant is “drowning or suffering heat exhaustion.”

But the Justice Department told the Supreme Court this month that the state had effectively prevented the Border Patrol from being able to determine if a migrant in that area needs emergency aid.

Soon after that claim, a migrant woman and her two children died trying to cross the Rio Grande near a Texas park where state officials have blocked access to federal Border Patrol officers. The park contains a staging area for the Border Patrol and the boat ramp from which patrol boats are launched.

While it’s impossible to say what might have happened to the migrant if the Border Patrol had had its former access to the area, the federal officers would at least have been able “to take any available steps” to help Mexico’s rescue mission, the Justice Department told the Supreme Court last week.

Texas authorities blamed the Biden administration for the three deaths, saying they happened because the U.S. has failed to properly enforce its immigration laws.

They also disputed the federal government’s account of what happened the night of the drownings when two other migrants were also in distress in the river. Texas lawyers said the federal government sought to blame the state “for a tragedy that had already occurred before any federal official even contacted Texas.”

