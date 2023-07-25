Daily Briefing: Razor wire on the Rio Grande

Migrant children and adults have been lacerated by razor wire installed by the state of Texas that is now at the center of a federal lawsuit. Also in the news: President Joe Biden will sign a proclamation Tuesday establishing a monument to honor Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley and a new lawsuit provides the most detail to date regarding alleged hazing in Northwestern University's football program.

Biden's DOJ sues Texas over floating border barrier

The Department of Justice filed a suit on Monday against the state of Texas after its governor refused to remove a floating border barrier that the Biden administration says was unlawfully put into place. The federal suit, foreshadowed in a letter last week to Gov. Greg Abbott, came hours after Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter saying Texas' efforts at the border, which include a buildup of National Guard soldiers and state troopers as well as laying miles of coiled razor wire along the Rio Grande's banks, will continue despite the Justice Department's warning. Read more

Critics have decried numerous reports that migrants are severely injured as they attempt to circumvent the razor wire.

Omar Tortua, 27, from Venezuela, lifts his 5-year-old son’s pant leg to show a 2-inch laceration he got from razor wire crossing the Rio Grande.

Hunter Biden goes to court amid partisan fight

Hunter Biden on Wednesday is set to appear in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, where he will plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes and has already reached a pretrial agreement on a felony gun charge.

The president's youngest son has reportedly paid off his tax debts and struck a plea deal that avoids jail time, but a bigger fight continues between GOP lawmakers and the White House.

New developments last week in the GOP’s ongoing fight with the Biden family included the first public testimony by two IRS agents involved in the Hunter Biden investigation, along with the public release of an FBI document with unverified allegations against President Joe Biden.

The IRS agents appeared before a joint hearing in the House last week, accusing the president’s son of receiving special treatment during a yearslong investigation by the Department of Justice.

Meanwhile, the president's youngest granddaughter is the latest Republican target.

Keep reading: What Hunter Biden's emails reveal about his dealings in Delaware.

More news to know now

Tourists fleeing path of weekslong fire on Rhodes

Thousands more residents and tourists on three Greek islands were fleeing to safety Monday as scores of wildfires fueled by high winds and an unrelenting pattern of brutal heat waves consumed homes, hotels and businesses in the peak tourism season. Tourists were being crowded into emergency shelters in schools, airports and sports facilities. On Rhodes, tourists are fleeing from the path of a weeklong fire that roared down from the mountains into several coastal areas. Evacuations also spread to Corfu, where 2,000 were ordered out Monday as the fire raged in the northeast end of the island. Read more

German tourists take water from a swimming pool of a hotel as they try to extinguish a fire near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Israel's Parliament passes law limiting Supreme Court's power

Israel's Parliament approved divisive legislation Monday that remakes part of the country’s justice system, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from the hospital after having a pacemaker fitted. The law weakens Supreme Court oversight of the government, a move that critics claim will erode Israel's democracy and threatens the secular character of its state institutions. It was approved despite months of protests, the biggest in Israel's history, that have engulfed the nation's military, business and legal communities. Read more

Riot police tries to clear demonstrators with a water canon during a protest against plans by Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Monday, July 24, 2023.

New lawsuit provides more detail in alleged Northwestern University football hazing

A fourth former Northwestern University football player filed a lawsuit against the school Monday, accusing it of negligence while providing the most detailed account to date of the alleged hazing that occurred within the football program. Monday's lawsuit is the fourth known complaint filed against Northwestern over the hazing scandal, but the first with a named plaintiff, Lloyd Yates. It is also the first lawsuit that has been filed by well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Steven Levin, who said last week they represent more than a dozen former Northwestern athletes. Crump referred to the lawsuit in a news conference Monday as the start of "college sports' #MeToo movement." Read more

Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a news conference addressing widespread hazing accusations at the university.

