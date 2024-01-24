Razzies 2024 worst actor nominees announced: Chris Evans, Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lopez

The nominations for the 2024 Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzies, have been announced.

The ceremony, which celebrates the worst films and actresses of the year, has listed the likes of Russell Crowe, Chris Evans, Jennifer Lopez and Mel Gibson among the acting nominees.

The ceremony, which is in its 44th year, will take place in Los Angeles on March 9, the night before the Oscars.

In the film category, action sequel Expend4bles leads with seven nominations, while The Exorcist: Believer and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey both have five.

For Worst actor, Russell Crowe is nominated for his performance in The Pope’s Exorcist, alongside Vin Diesel (Fast X), Chris Evans (Ghosted), Jason Statham (Meg 2: The Trench) and Jon Voight (Mercy).

Chris Evans and Jennifer Lopez are among those up for Worst Actor gongs (Getty)

The Worst Actress gong contenders are: Ana de Armas (Ghosted), Megan Fox (Johnny & Clyde), Salma Hayek (Magic Mike’s Last Dance), Jennifer Lopez (The Mother) and Dame Helen Mirren (Shazam! Fury of the Gods).

The awards show, which was founded in 1981 chooses its nominees via a select committee before ballots are issued to the membership. Anyone can become a voting member of the Razzies by paying an annual fee of $40 or a lifetime membership of $500.

The full list of this year’s Golden Raspberry nominations is below.

Worst Picture

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Actor

Russell Crowe - The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel - Fast X

Chris Evans - Ghosted

Jason Statham - Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight - Mercy

Worst Actress

Ana de Armas - Ghosted

Megan Fox - Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek - Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez - The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren - Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Cattrall - About My Father

Megan Fox - Expend4bles

Bai Ling - Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu - Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson - Five Nights at Freddy’s

Worst Supporting Actor

Michael Douglas - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson - Confidential Informant

Bill Murray - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) - The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone - Expend4ables

Worst Screen Couple

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” - Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) - Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum - Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green - The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed - Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh - Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley - Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Screenplay

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?