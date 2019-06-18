RB Smart, known as 'He Hate Me,' missing in S.C.

The former NFL running back who wore "He Hate Me" on his jersey during his season in the XFL has gone missing in South Carolina, police said.

The Lancaster (S.C.) County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Torrold "Rod" Smart is a "missing endangered person" and it is seeking information regarding his whereabouts. His last known location was Indian Land, S.C., where he was seen last Wednesday morning.

Smart, 42, played college football at Western Kentucky. As an undrafted free agent in 2000, he was signed by the San Diego Chargers but was released. The following year, he played for the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL, then later in 2001 played in the Canadian Football League and with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played four more seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

He gained 1,814 all-purpose yards in his five-year NFL career, plus 364 more during two playoff runs with the Panthers.

"It is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long," the sheriff's office wrote in an advisory posted to its Facebook page. "Mr. Smart's family is worried about his safety and well-being."

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about Smart to call (803) 283-3388.

--Field Level Media