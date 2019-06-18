RB Smart, known as 'He Hate Me,' reported safe

The former NFL running back who wore "He Hate Me" on his jersey during his season in the XFL was found safe after going missing in South Carolina, according to a report from the Charlotte Observer.

Police said Tuesday evening that Torrold "Rod" Smart was located and was OK, the Observer reported. Earlier in the day, the Lancaster (S.C.) County Sheriff's Office said Smart was a "missing endangered person" and was seeking information regarding his whereabouts.

Smart, 42, played college football at Western Kentucky. As an undrafted free agent in 2000, he was signed by the then-San Diego Chargers but was released. The following year, he played for the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL, then later in 2001 played in the Canadian Football League and with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played four more seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

He gained 1,814 all-purpose yards in his five-year NFL career, plus 364 more during two playoff runs with the Panthers.

"It is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long," the sheriff's office wrote in an advisory posted to its Facebook page. "Mr. Smart's family is worried about his safety and well-being."

--Field Level Media