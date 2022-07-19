RBA Says Households Can Manage Rate Hikes, Sees Some Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian households are in a “fairly good position” to cope with higher interest rates, Reserve Bank No. 2 Michele Bullock said, while adding that risks are “a little elevated” and the path of the labor market will be central to how they play out.

In a speech on the impact of rising rates on borrowers, the deputy governor pointed out that much of the debt is held by high-income earners who have the ability to meet their obligations. Still, she said, how households respond to higher repayments will be important in judging how much to raise rates.

“Most households have substantial equity in their housing assets, and lending standards in recent years have been more prudent,” she said. “While in aggregate it seems unlikely that there will be substantial financial stability risks arising from the household sector, risks are a little elevated.”

Australian bonds extended declines after the speech, with three-year yields rising as much as 10 basis points to 3.13% and the 10-year yields adding 7 basis points to 3.50%.

A key risk remains the economic outlook -- with unemployment at an almost half-century low, most Australians have jobs and can service their mortgages. But that comes against a backdrop of rapid inflation that’s eroding real wages, as well as a policy tightening cycle designed to cool activity.

“Some households will find interest rate rises impacting their debt servicing burden and cash flow,” Bullock said. “The way the risks play out will be influenced by the future path of employment growth.”

Australia’s A$2.1 trillion ($1.4 trillion) economy is running hot with solid consumer spending and robust business confidence. That explains why RBA policy makers expect households will be able to withstand further rate hikes to rein in inflation.

Story continues

The RBA began tightening in May, joining global counterparts in battling surging consumer prices. It has since raised rates by 125 basis points to 1.35%, fanning fears of an economic slowdown or even a recession Down Under.

Bullock said in response to an audience question that early rate rises were designed to anchor inflation expectations and prevent a change in consumer psychology toward anticipating persistent price increases. The aim was to hike toward a neutral rate that is neither expansionary nor contractionary.

“We don’t know where that particularly is, but we know it’s a fair bit higher than where we currently are,” she said after the address. “We’re much more focused on thinking about how we get it up to a more neutral position.”

Bullock’s remarks come as rising borrowing costs weigh on the property market, sending prices in Australia’s two biggest cities -- Sydney and Melbourne -- lower.

Economists are widely predicting another 50-basis-point rate hike in August, with financial markets pricing in a chance of a 75-basis-point move and implying a cash rate of 3.3% by December.

The RBA frequently highlights that it doesn’t target asset prices, focusing instead on borrowing trends to monitor financial stability risks and potential fallout on the broader economy.

“Recent borrowers are more vulnerable than earlier cohorts, as they are more likely to have borrowed at high debt-to-income ratios, have had their serviceability assessed at lower interest rates (albeit with larger interest rate buffers) and have had less time to accumulate equity and liquidity buffers,” Bullock said.

Fixed-rate loans proved popular through the pandemic due to the low rates, resulting in their share of housing credit increasing from 20% at the start of 2020 to a peak of nearly 40% in early 2022, according to Bullock.

“We have very little visibility of how much saving those with fixed-rate loans have been doing in recent years.” But, she added, “it is likely that many of these borrowers will have accumulated savings outside their mortgages.”

(Updates with market reaction, comments on neutral rate.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.