RBA Could Hike Interest Rates Anytime From June, ANZ Economists Say

Swati Pandey
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia could announce an interest-rate increase at any of its meetings from June onwards, given the timing of wage data and a pending election, economists at two of the nation’s major lenders said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Our call is that the first rate hike will come in September. But given the risk to wages that could come as early as June, every meeting from June is live,” said Felicity Emmett at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “It’s really more about the timing of the wages report.”

Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s Gareth Aird echoed that view, adding another factor that could help shift the rate dial is that a federal election -- due by May -- will be out of the way. Aird’s official forecast is for an August hike. The pair spoke on a panel at an Australian Business Economists event.

The suggestion that the June policy meeting is “live” dovetails with market pricing for rate liftoff that month. It comes after RBA Governor Philip Lowe acknowledged last week that there is a “plausible scenario” for the cash rate to rise this year, in the event wages growth accelerates and ensures inflation is sustainably within the bank’s 2-3% target.

RBA’s Lowe Flags Rate Rise Possibility This Year for First Time

Underlying inflation is already within that range, fueled by rising costs caused by Covid-induced supply chain blockages that are expected to abate as virus cases subside.

Australia’s wage price index for the final three months of 2021 will be released Feb. 23 and data for the first quarter is due out on May 18. In a quirk of timing, first-quarter gross domestic product -- which also contains labor cost figures -- will also be released before the RBA’s June meeting, giving the board extra information on the $1.5 trillion economy.

Those data points are all likely to point to price pressures in the economy climbing to a sustainable level that could prompt the RBA to turn hawkish, Emmett and Aird said.

Former RBA board member John Edwards said he expects the RBA to raise rates four times in succession late in 2022, according to an interview with Dow Jones.

Concern about looming rate hikes have already rattled Australia’s highly indebted households, with ANZ’s weekly gauge of consumer confidence falling 1.9%. It also showed that views on “future financial conditions” had dropped 3.5% to a 15-1/2 month low.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Disney will ‘continue to experiment’ with theatrical releases amid streaming push: Analyst

    Jon Christian, an OnPrem Solution Partner, joins Yahoo Finance Live to preview Disney earnings, the company's performance during the pandemic, and what sets Disney+ apart from other streaming platforms.

  • Nikki Haley calls out Pence for saying Trump was "wrong" about overturning 2020 election

    Nikki Haley told Fox News on Monday she believed Mike Pence "did what he thought was right" when the then-vice president certified the results of the last presidential election.Yes, but: The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations took issue with Pence saying last week that former President Trump is "wrong" to claim that he could have overturned the results.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What she's saying: "Mike Pence is a good man. He’s an honest

  • White House record boxes recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago: report

    The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) retrieved multiple White House record boxes last month that were improperly kept at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, The Washington Post reported.The boxes reportedly contained important records of communication, gifts and letters from world leaders, which, according to the Post, is a violation of the Presidential Records Act.The newspaper added that the boxes retrieved from...

  • Republican Lawmaker Basically Begs Anti-Vax Truckers to Blockade the Super Bowl

    There's almost no chance of the blockade happening, but Rep. Wendy Rodgers, part of the "law-and-order" GOP, is basically pining for it

  • WSJ Gives Republicans A Blunt Reality Check Over '3-Time Loser' Trump

    The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."

  • The Republican Knives Are Out for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

    Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Republicans haven’t lost a statewide election since 2008. They have slapped Democrats around in just about every campaign, even running unopposed for a U.S. Senate seat in 2010 and U.S. House seat in 2020.Now it seems like they’re so desperate for a good fight that they’ve picked several among themselves.Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been riding high in polls in her state, has never lost an election. She served four terms in Congress before being elected governo

  • Why the RNC's Embrace of Trump and the January Sixers Will Backfire

    It was entirely natural for Washingtonians to have spent a good bit of their weekend gaslighting themselves, questioning whether the Republican National Committee had actually passed a resolution on Friday to censure two House members for participating in the congressional investigation of a failed insurrection plot on Jan. 6 of last year. The RNC voted on Friday to censure Cheney and Kinzinger for accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to join a House panel looking into the events that led to and took place during the siege of the Capitol for the first time since the Brits set fire to it in 1814.

  • Donald Trump Blames Nancy Pelosi For Jan. 6 Attack On Capitol

    The attack was carried out by his supporters, in order to overturn the election results.

  • Opinion: Donald Trump, rattled by investigations, turns to 'stuff of dictators'

    Retired University of Iowa law professor: The former president called for supporters to intimidate criminal justice processes.

  • Conservative National Review Calls GOP 'Morally Repellent' For Latest Jan. 6 Response

    Calling the action of the Jan. 6 rioters "legitimate political discourse" is “political malpractice of the highest order coming from people whose entire job is politics."

  • California to ease Covid rules in path to 'endemic' strategy

    Indoor masking and other restrictions will return to pre-Omicron status.

  • The West has finally begun to think like Ukrainians: Russia must be stopped here.

    KYIV, Ukraine (Project Syndicate)—For international observers, Russian President Vladimir Putin either will start a new war in Ukraine or he will not. Thousands of Ukrainians already have experienced armed struggle against Russian forces. Although Ukrainians must prepare for war, they have peace on their minds, because that is what they have been fighting for these past eight years.

  • Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Slams Trump Over ‘Outright Lie’ About 2020 Election

    "Please stop wasting our time with that," the host said on his talk-radio show

  • Putin says some of Macron's ideas could form basis to move forward

    Russian President Vladimir Putin described Monday's talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Kremlin as useful, substantive and business-like, and said that some of Macron's ideas could form a basis for further joint steps. The French leader travelled to Moscow for talks amid an East-West standoff over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine and a Kremlin campaign for security "guarantees" from Washington that would include a halt to NATO expansion. In a joint news conference after the talks, Putin said that a number of Macron's ideas concerning security were realistic and that the two would talk again once Macron had travelled to Kyiv to meet Ukraine's leadership.

  • Hugh Hewitt: I Don’t Talk About Jan. 6 Because My Listeners Would ‘Turn Me Off’

    Kirk IrwinLongtime conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday said the quiet part out loud, admitting he isn’t too eager to talk about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots on-air because he fears losing his own listeners.The admission came Monday morning during Hewitt’s Salem Radio Network program while interviewing former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a one-time Trump pal who in recent months has turned into something of a MAGA critic.“I never talk about January 6th because I like my audience,” the ra

  • You Might Not Like It, but Hunter Biden’s Shenanigans Are Real News

    Kris Connor/WireImage/GettyThe 1980s TV crime drama Hunter featured an eponymous main character who popularized the catchphrase, “Works for me.” Today’s crime drama surrounding Hunter Biden evokes a different repeated utterance: “Who did Hunter work for?”The troubled presidential scion is in the news again and raising questions about his father, President Joe Biden. This unwanted attention has also renewed questions about the media’s relative lack of interest in the younger Biden’s highly questi

  • Pence's ex-chief of staff Marc Short said the former vice president didn't want the world to see a 'visual' of him 'fleeing the Capitol' on January 6

    The Secret Service asked to remove Mike Pence from the US Capitol more than once but he refused to leave, his former chief of staff says.

  • Russia is not our worst enemy | Reagan

    WWIII started decades ago. It’s us against China, not Russia — and we’re losing.

  • This Pro-Trump County Is Carrying Out a Wild Audit of Its Own 2020 Votes

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFor months, fringe groups have been knocking on doors across the country, inquiring about residents’ 2020 votes. But in Otero County, New Mexico, those door-knocks might soon come as part of a nearly $50,000 contract between the county, a conspiracy-peddling tech group, and an even further-right Telegram channel.Otero County is a Republican stronghold in New Mexico. More than 60 percent of Otero voters cast ballots for Donald Trump in 20

  • Factbox-Facts about Philippines presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr

    Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator whose rule defined the Philippines' recent history, is leading opinion polls on the race to become president, three months ahead of a May 9 election. Below are some facts about the controversial frontrunner and his famous family. WHO IS FERDINAND MARCOS JR.?