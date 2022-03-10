RBA Deputy Governor Debelle to Step Down Unexpectedly

Swati Pandey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Philip Lowe
    Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia

(Bloomberg) -- Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle will step down from his position effective March 16 in an unexpected move that sees the departure of a potential future governor from the central bank.

Debelle, who sits on the RBA’s policy-setting board, will join Fortescue Future Industries as chief financial officer in June. Debelle is also part of a regulatory climate change working group and has held roles at the International Monetary Fund, Bank for International Settlements and as a visiting professor in economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The surprise move comes as the central bank struggles to push against aggressive market bets for rate increases in response to soaring commodity prices.

Debelle along with Governor Philip Lowe has played a key role in messaging the stance of the RBA as it tries to stick with a more cautious stance on raising borrowing costs than its global peers.

The RBA has left its benchmark policy rate at a record low 0.1% since November 2020 but on Wednesday Governor Philip Lowe said a hike this year is “plausible,” as the central bank shifts its position in response to soaring inflation.

Read More: Australia Rate Hike Later This Year ‘Plausible,’ Lowe Says

“This will lead to a bit of a shake-up for the RBA,” said Diana Mousina, senior economist at AMP Capital Markets. “I don’t think it changes the RBA’s profile for rates as the decision is made by the board.”

Unlike the U.S. Federal Reserve where voting board members express their views on economy and policy, at the RBA only Lowe and Debelle made public announcements on monetary policy matters.

Fortescue Future Industries, which says it is committed to producing zero-carbon green hydrogen from 100% renewable sources, said Debelle’s appointment will help its goal to produce 15 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030.

“Climate change has a broad-ranging impact on Australia, both in terms of geography and in terms of Australian businesses and households,” Debelle, who started at the RBA in 1994, said in a statement.

“Australia has been an energy exporter for many decades. And there is no reason why this should change. Australia is also endowed with resources that have the potential for us to continue to be an exporter of energy – but renewable rather than emissions-intensive fossil fuels.”

Debelle’s replacement will be appointed by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

(Adds detail about Debelle’s new role, comment)

