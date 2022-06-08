Australian Central Bank Faces Criticism After Surprising Markets

(Bloomberg) -- Economists and markets criticized Australia’s central bank for confusing communications after it raised interest rates by twice as much as expected, having previously signaled a preference for quarter-point moves.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday increased its cash rate by 50 basis points to 0.85% -- the largest hike in 22 years -- following a 25-basis-point rise in May. That sent government bond yields surging and the stock market falling as investors responded to the surprise.

It also wrongfooted swaps traders who were fully pricing in a 25-basis point move and saw 40 as next most likely. Money markets have now shifted to predicting the RBA will keep moving aggressively and take the cash rate above 3% by year’s end. That also raises questions as it implies a 40 basis-point hike at each meeting -- rather than the 25- or 50-point increments the RBA prefers.

The confusion stems from Governor Philip Lowe’s comments after the May 3 meeting, when he said the RBA’s quarter-point increase represented a return to “normal operating procedures.” That was interpreted as meaning the RBA wouldn’t need to use outsized hikes because it met monthly and could move in short, quick steps, unlike the Federal Reserve which convenes less frequently.

“Come June they hike 50-bp -- something they hadn’t done in twenty years. Someone has a sense of humour,” Alex Joiner, chief economist at IFM Investors Pty., said in a tweet.

The RBA has been under pressure since the onset of the pandemic. Initially for being slow to respond to the demand shock from virus-induced lockdowns and later for only implementing a quantitative easing program after the currency had jumped.

Story continues

It has also been chided for poor economic forecasting. Then, late last year it scrapped a yield target amid a bond rout, causing losses for some investors, and finally abandoned its forward guidance on rates earlier than expected.

Lowe has acknowledged the RBA’s early, gloomy forecasts about the pandemic-era economy didn’t come to pass. He says that stronger-than-predicted domestic activity, hiring and inflation allowed policy makers to raise rates much earlier than the initial guidance of 2024.

“From a forecasting perspective, that’s embarrassing. We should forecast this better. We didn’t,” he said at a press conference after the RBA’s May meeting. “But what we did do in 2020 was make sure that we took every possible step that we could take to help the country.”

Separately, the RBA is facing its first review in a generation as new Treasurer Jim Chalmers makes good on a pledge to ensure the nation’s monetary and fiscal regimes are fit for purpose.

Chalmers said Wednesday that the review is expected to begin in the next few months and be completed around mid-2023.

Lowe is finding, as some of his global counterparts have already discovered, that once rates fall to near zero and unorthodox measures are introduced, a central bank becomes much more vulnerable to criticism.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.