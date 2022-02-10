RBA’s Lowe Highlights Jobs Risk From Raising Rates Too Early

(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia will remain patient on policy until it’s confident inflation is sustainably within its 2-3% target band, Governor Philip Lowe said, reinforcing his lower-for-longer interest-rate stance.

“I recognize that there is a risk to waiting but there is also a risk to moving too early,” Lowe said in his opening statement to a parliamentary panel via video-link on Friday. “Over the period ahead we have the opportunity to secure a lower rate of unemployment than was thought possible just a short while ago. Moving too early could put this at risk.”

The RBA remains an outlier in much of the developed world, where policy makers from the Federal Reserve to the Bank of England have either signaled plans to begin raising rates or already done so to combat surging inflation.

Lowe, in contrast, insists local consumer prices aren’t anywhere near as threatening as in nations like the U.S., particularly given domestic wage growth is expected to take time to pick up. He did reiterate that the central bank is committed to maintaining low and stable inflation and would do “what is necessary” to achieve that.

The governor’s comments brought little immediate reaction from markets. They had been jolted prior to his testimony by soaring U.S. inflation that sent Australian bond yields surging and prompted traders to bring forward bets on the first RBA rate hike to May from June.

Unlike rates, the RBA did take global cues in opting to wrap-up its quantitative easing program this month, in response to a strengthening economy and inflation returning to its target band. But the governor has said repeatedly that ceasing bond purchases doesn’t imply a tightening of monetary policy or augur an imminent rate rise.

It’s too early “to conclude that inflation is sustainably in the target range,” Lowe said in his prepared remarks to the House Economics Committee.

He noted that inflation in the fourth quarter had only reached the midpoint of the target for the first time in more than seven years.

“And this comes on the back of very large disruptions to supply chains and distribution networks, which are expected to be only temporary,” the governor said. “It also comes at a time when aggregate wages growth is no higher than before the pandemic, which was associated with inflation being persistently below target.”

He pointed out that an outbreak of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has disrupted but not derailed Australia’s economic recovery.

“We still expect positive growth in GDP in the March quarter, with spending and hours worked already recovering,” Lowe said.

The RBA expects core inflation to breach 3% in coming quarters, the first time since 2010, before settling at around 2.75% through to mid-2024. Unemployment is seen dropping below 4% for the first time in half a century.

Economists and markets remain skeptical of Lowe’s assessment that a jobless rate below 4% will take time to flow through to faster wages growth. They expect the RBA is likely to again be surprised by the economy’s strength and expect rates will begin rising in just a few months’ time.

