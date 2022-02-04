RBA Maps Out Route to Faster Inflation, Remains Patient on Rates

Swati Pandey
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Philip Lowe
    Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank upgraded its inflation and employment outlook for the quarters ahead, while still seeing wage pressures building only gradually, a key reason Governor Philip Lowe is prepared to be patient on raising interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of Australia now sees the $1.5 trillion economy expanding 4.25% in the year through December, down from a previous 5.5% following disruptions caused by a renewed coronavirus outbreak, its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy showed Friday. Growth is then seen decelerating to 2% in 2023 and 2024.

  • Unemployment is forecast to decline to 3.75% by December this year from 4.2% now and then hold at that level through to mid-2024

  • Core inflation is expected to breach 3% for the first time since 2010, before settling around 2.75% through to mid-2024

  • Still, the RBA only sees the wage price index advancing to 2.75% this year, climbing to 3% over 2023

The RBA said its forecasts are based on the assumption that interest rates will rise in line with market pricing and expectations derived from economist surveys. Traders are pricing in a cash rate of 2% in two years’ time, from 0.1% now, and most economists see it landing somewhere between 1-1.5% by the end of 2023.

There are “uncertainties about how labor supply might evolve, related to the reopening of the borders and people’s availability to work given ongoing pandemic-related illness and isolation requirements,” the RBA said. “This will have a bearing on wages growth, which in aggregate has only just returned to the low rates prevailing before the pandemic.”

The RBA reiterated that it was too early to conclude that inflation is sustainably in its 2-3% target range and as a result the board was prepared to be patient. Despite that, economists are predicting rate rises will begin in just a few months’ time.

Lowe’s benign rate stance contrasts with counterparts spanning from Wellington to Washington, who have either already tightened in response to intensifying inflation pressures or have signaled plans to do so. The Bank of England this week raised its key rate in a bid to contain the fastest inflation in three decades, and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is no longer ruling out a hike this year.

Australia’s Lowe Is Odd-Dove-Out Among Hawkish Central Bankers

Among reasons for his wait-and-watch approach, Lowe has highlighted uncertainties about living with the virus and the fact Australia is importing more inflation -- reflected in a spike in gasoline prices and shortages caused by supply-chain disruptions -- than its generating domestically.

The RBA today provided upside and downside scenarios to its central forecasts. One potential downside risk is a deterioration in the economy of Australia’s key trading partner.

“A larger-than-expected slowing in China’s economy would reduce demand for iron ore and other commodities. This would be particularly relevant to Australia if it was driven by a deeper-than-expected decline in construction activity,” the RBA said.

“This could result in a decline in commodity prices, impacting Australia’s terms of trade, corporate profits and tax revenues. Further trade restrictions could also delay the recovery in Australian exports, including the education and tourism sectors.”

The RBA’s central forecast is for near-term inflation to be “significantly boosted” by the pass-through to consumers of upstream cost pressures.

The central bank reiterated that it doesn’t want to see consumer prices too high or too low and will do what’s necessary to maintain “low and stable” inflation, leaving the door ajar for earlier rate hikes if needed.

Indeed, the governor acknowledged for the first time on Wednesday that a rate hike later this year is a “plausible scenario.”

