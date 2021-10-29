RBA Opts Against Defending Bond Target Despite Yield Surge

Swati Pandey and Garfield Reynolds
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia defied market expectations by opting against defending its yield-target on Friday, a decision that is fueling speculation that policy makers are set to abandon the program.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Traders pushed the yield on the April 2024 note -- which the bank aims to hold around 0.1% -- to more than seven times that level. Yields on the benchmark three-year bond due November 2024 also rose, along with longer maturities.

The RBA may drop the target as soon as Tuesday, when the board meets for its monthly review of monetary settings, according to economists at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. With peers like the Bank of Canada signaling rate hikes are on the way, and Australia’s core inflation accelerating, the RBA’s dovish outlook on rates is under increasing pressure.

“Its current forward guidance would no longer be tenable,” ANZ’s David Plank, head of Australian economics at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., said in research note. “A change along these lines would likely see the yield target being dropped altogether.”

The RBA stepped in last Friday to purchase the bond in an unscheduled operation as markets challenged the bank’s dovish outlook and pushed the yield above 0.17%. Its decision to stay out of the market this week comes after yields surged in response to data Wednesday that showed core inflation jumped back inside the bank’s 2-3% target for the first time since 2015.

Governor Philip Lowe has repeatedly pushed back against bets on early rate rises, pointing out that Australia’s wages growth remains subdued and that there are few obvious alternative sources of ongoing inflation pressure. He’s said conditions for a hike are unlikely before 2024.

Swaps traders have brushed that aside and are pricing in rate hikes from next year.

As higher vaccination rates revive optimism about the international outlook and supply shocks drive up raw materials costs, the market is signaling its view that inflation is a genuine threat and policy makers need to respond rapidly to prevent it escalating further.

“Australian markets have never had to price an exit from QE before,” said Philip Brown, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “Is this the Australian version of the taper tantrum?”

(Updates with economist comments)

