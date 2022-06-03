RBA to raise rates a modest 25 bps in June, some call for 40 bps

Two women walk next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney
Devayani Sathyan
·3 min read

By Devayani Sathyan

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Australia's central bank will raise rates by a modest 25 basis points for a second straight meeting in June, still opting to move more slowly than most of its peers in a campaign to bring down soaring inflation, a Reuters poll of economists found.

With the economy recovering smartly from the pandemic and inflation at a 20-year high of 5.1%, well above a 2-3% target range, the Reserve Bank of Australia has only recently changed its tune on the need to raise interest rates.

The median forecast in the May 26-June 2 Reuters poll of 35 economists showed the RBA will lift its official cash rate by another 25 basis points to 0.60% from the current 0.35% at its June 7 meeting.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents, 22 of 35, forecast rates at 0.60%, while 11 predicted a 40 basis point increase to 0.75%, where rates were before the pandemic. Only one expected a 50 basis point hike to 0.85% and one other expected no move.

But at a time when many of its peers, including the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve have already delivered more than one 50 basis point rate increase, some analysts say the RBA is moving too slowly.

"The question worth pondering is this: Does it make sense to raise rates in 25 basis point increments when the inflation rate is so far above target, and so far above the level of policy rates? Or does it make more sense to front-run the early tightening?" asked Rob Carnell, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at ING.

In the past, the RBA has cited relatively low wage inflation, which has lagged overall inflation, as a justification for not joining the global tightening cycle. But that argument no longer holds for some.

"Labour market indicators suggest that 25 basis point rate hikes may not be enough to bring inflation swiftly back within the RBA's target range," said Carnell.

Among major local banks, CBA and NAB are expecting a 25 basis point hike on Tuesday while ANZ and Westpac are looking for 40 basis points.

Interest rate futures are fully priced for 0.60% at the meeting, and imply rates could reach 2.75% by Christmas, well ahead of expectations in the poll. [RBAWATCH]

Still, economists do expect the RBA to pick up the pace a bit, doubling rates by end-September to at least 1.25%. Seven of 35 economists forecast rates at 1.25%, nine forecast 1.35% and seven expected it to reach 1.50% or higher by then.

But economists were exceptionally split on where rates will end 2022, with a range of 1.00%-2.60%.

Nearly 60% of respondents, 20 of 35, expected rates at 1.75% or higher by end-year, including eight saying 1.75%, two at 1.85% and 10 at 2.00% or more.

"The market has never got this far ahead of RBA rhetoric. That doesn't mean market pricing is wrong, but it is another indication of the disconnect with the RBA," said David Plank, head of Australian economics at ANZ who expects the cash rate to reach 2.50% by the middle of next year.

That is well below current market pricing of 3.00%.

"Of course the market has been proven right in its long-held conviction the RBA would be tightening in 2022 rather than holding off until 2024," he added.

(Reporting and polling by Devayani Sathyan; Editing by Ross Finley, Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices steady on doubts OPEC+ can make up Russian deficit

    Oil prices were roughly unchanged on Friday, clinging to gains made in the previous session on doubts that producers belonging to OPEC+ can hike their crude output enough to make up for lost supply from Russia. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1 cent at $116.88 a barrel at 0112 GMT, while Brent crude futures were up 7 cents at $117.68 a barrel. A decision on Thursday by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August, instead of by 432,000 bpd as previously agreed, was seen as hardly enough for a tight market.

  • U.S.-Taiwan trade talks could outpace Indo-Pacific effort -USTR official

    New U.S. trade negotiations with Taiwan could move more quickly than broader talks with 12 Indo-Pacific countries given strong interest in Taipei and Washington in deepening economic ties, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Thursday. There are parallels between the newly launched Indo-Pacific Economic Framework talks and the Taiwan talks, Bianchi told Reuters in an interview, but the latter initiative is aimed at increasing links with Taiwan on specific economic issues. "I think we are eager to get going with Taiwan and to scope out our negotiating mandate there and ... a range of issues from small-medium enterprises to digital trade to labor and we look forward to getting going as quickly as possible," Bianchi said.

  • Korea Inflation Outpaces Forecasts, Adding to Rate Hike Case

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation outpaced forecasts again, accelerating beyond 5% for the first time in more than 13 years and prompting the central bank to signal further interest rate hikes and the government to ramp up price-relief measures.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts

  • Colombian President Expects Voters to Reject Venezuelan Model

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombian voters will reject the socialist “Venezuelan model” when they go to the polls in just more than two weeks to decide between the two candidates who’ve qualified for the nation’s runoff election, the outgoing president predicted.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Start

  • Asian Stocks Advance Ahead of Key US Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian shares followed their US peers higher Friday ahead of a key jobs report as traders weighed the outlook for inflation and growth. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy:

  • Some hedge funds face steep losses after betting on hot sectors

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Hedge fund investors are bracing for a river of red ink as firms begin reporting returns for May when the stock market hovered near bear territory on disappointing earnings and worries about aggressive rate hikes, investors and fund managers said on Thursday. Data from Hedge Fund Research shows the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index slipped 1% in May, leaving it down 3.31% for the first five months of 2022.

  • Oil Set for Sixth Weekly Gain as OPEC+ Supply Boost Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a sixth weekly advance after a keenly anticipated OPEC+ meeting delivered only a modest increase in output that failed to assuage concerns over a widening supply deficit. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio Shr

  • Investors in MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) have made a decent return of 60% over the past five years

    If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Better yet, you'd like to see the share...

  • Jump Report Shows Big Investors Exited Terra While Retail Bought

    (Bloomberg) -- Jump Crypto, a firm heavily involved in the defunct Terra blockchain, said that some large investors exited Terra-related positions as the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin began to lose its peg, while small investors continued buying during the collapse.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane

  • National homebuilders plan thousands more houses in West Valley

    Three homebuilders just plopped down millions for an 836-acre parcel of land in Surprise. Are we seeing a rebirth of homebuilder joint ventures?

  • Harley-Davidson resuming motorcycle production June 6, stays mum on cause

    Harley-Davidson Inc. still hasn’t provided specifics on a supplier's “regulatory compliance matter” that caused a two-week factory shutdown, but the company said Thursday it will restart production at its motorcycle plants.

  • 5 Amazon best-sellers that are finally back after selling out

    Amazon and other top online retailers have been having some serious trouble keeping hot products in stock lately. That’s especially true when it comes to products from the Amazon best sellers list. Of course, this is perfectly understandable and shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone at the moment. It obviously has a whole … The post 5 Amazon best-sellers that are finally back after selling out appeared first on BGR.

  • ‘He thought he left it short’: Caddie Travis Perkins on the 38-footer that Sam Burns buried to win the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

    Caddie Travis Perkins talks about Sam Burns' playoff win at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge.

  • Top Gun: Maverick: The Power Of The Naval Aircraft (Australia Featurette)

    After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and R

  • Gun seized from 16-year-old high student at Chelsea school

    No student, staff, or teacher was threatened, according to police who are still trying to figure out why he had the weapon.

  • Lululemon raises full-year forecasts, unaffected by inflation, China curbs

    (Reuters) -Lululemon Athletica on Thursday raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts on strong demand for athleisure, and said the impact from COVID-19-related lockdowns in China was modest and more than offset by strength in other regions. Lululemon, like many other U.S. companies, has been raising prices on selective products to offset higher costs arising from global supply chain disruptions. "We believe that they are a luxury product that is more insulated from the effects of inflation," M Science senior analyst Matthew Jacob said.

  • Ultra-Limited Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition Has More Torque and No Backseat

    Toyota's new hot hatch hasn't even reached dealers yet and there's already a new special edition.

  • Apple to improve working hours for retail staff - Bloomberg News

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. In April, workers at Apple's Atlanta store filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first U.S. store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it will not resist unionization efforts by its employees as it recognizes their legal right to choose to form or join a union.

  • This Is the Average 40-Something's Net Worth. How Do You Compare?

    Your net worth is something you may not fixate on so much during the first half of your career. When you have an average that's way higher than a median, it's generally because a few higher figures drove the average up.

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.