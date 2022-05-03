RBA’s Bigger-Than-Expected Rate Hike Sends Aussie Higher

Swati Pandey
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australia’s central bank increased interest rates by more than economists anticipated and signaled further hikes to come, sending the currency and bond yields higher. Stocks extended losses.

The Reserve Bank raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.35%, defying expectations for a hike of 15 basis points. It was the first time borrowing costs had been lifted in an election campaign in almost 15 years.

“The board is committed to doing what is necessary to ensure that inflation in Australia returns to target,” Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement. “This will require a further lift in interest rates over the period ahead.”

In opting for a bigger-than-expected increase, Australian policy makers are following global counterparts in taking a more aggressive approach to combating inflation. The move is also is a blow to the center-right government, already trailing in opinion polls, as it campaigns for a rare fourth term in office at a May 21 election.

“The RBA managed to wrongfoot every forecaster and even the market -- no one was braced for 25 basis points,” said Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. said.

“By projecting core inflation easing back only to the top of the band by mid-2024 even with delivery of further rate increases, the RBA is effectively giving markets carte blanche to be as hawkish as they like in pricing tightening.”

Australian three-year yields jumped 18 basis points to breach 3% for the first time since 2014. Ten-year yields climbed to 3.39%.

The Australian dollar rose as much as 1.4%, before giving up part of the gain to trade at 71.18 U.S. cents. Property and mining stocks dragged the benchmark index lower.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Canada last month hiked by 50 basis points and the Federal Reserve is widely expected to follow suit this week.

The RBA’s decision is also set to push up mortgage repayments for heavily indebted households at a time when they’re grappling with rising cost of living pressures amid still tepid wages growth.

Labor Party shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the RBA’s decision had “completely shredded” Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s economic credentials.

Morrison, speaking prior to the decision, highlighted the economy’s strength, and that rates would remain at very low levels even after an increase.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“A reassessment of the willingness of firms to pass through cost increases has driven what appears to be a hawkish move. We expect a further tightening in June and August, taking the cash rate target to 0.75%.”

--James McIntyre, economist

For the full report, click here

The RBA’s statement also provided key figures from its quarterly update of economic forecasts that will be released in full on Friday.

  • The central forecast for 2022 is headline inflation will accelerate to around 6% and core inflation to around 4.75%. The RBA targets inflation of 2-3%

  • By mid-2024, headline and underlying inflation are forecast to have moderated to around 3%, with the RBA adding the forecasts are “based on an assumption of further increases in interest rates”

  • Australian GDP is seen to grow by 4.25% over 2022 and 2% over 2023

  • Unemployment is predicted to decline to around 3.5% by early 2023 and remain around that level thereafter

Also on the agenda Tuesday was the central bank’s plan for future bond maturities after it tripled its balance sheet to about A$650 billion to support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank decided against reinvesting the proceeds of bonds that mature in coming months, in effect embarking on a gradual quantitative tightening. The impact of the widely expected decision is likely to be minor over the next year as only a small number of bonds are due to mature.

(Updates with three-year bond yield rising above 3%)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Stocks Fall as Policy Jitters Outweigh Support Vows

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s tech stocks fell after a volatile open on Tuesday, as traders weighed policy vows to rescue a slumping economy against the risk of fresh regulatory pressures on the sector.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Fini

  • Australian central bank hikes rate for 1st time in 11 years

    Australia’s central bank on Tuesday lifted its benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than 11 years. The cash rate rose to 0.35% from 0.1% in a move potentially damaging to a government that will seek reelection on May 21. The increase was widely expected after official data released last week showed that Australia’s inflation rose to 5.1% in the year through March.

  • US stocks reverse course to close higher even as 10-year Treasury hits 3% and Fed rate hike looms

    Of the 275 companies on the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far, 77% of them have beaten profit estimates by a median of 8%.

  • Listen to Lady Gaga’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song ‘Hold My Hand’ (Audio)

    “I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long” Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram

  • Buffett Lures Fans to Omaha With Stock Buys, Inflation Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- As war broke out in Europe and U.S. inflation soared, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett was doubling down on a tried-and-trusted strategy to navigate the fallout.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Ukraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Ba

  • Muslims around the world mark Eid al-Fitr

    Muslims gather together around the world to say prayers for Eid el-Fitr, a major Islamic holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

  • Biden digs at Trump as annual press dinner returns

    The White House press corps' annual gala returned Saturday along with the roasting of Washington, the journalists who cover it and the man at the helm: President Joe Biden. Biden is the first president in six years to accept an invitation. (May 1)

  • Gold prices pinned near 2-1/2-month low as investors await Fed meeting

    Gold prices dropped on Tuesday towards their lowest since mid-February, as an elevated dollar and an imminent interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,858.10 per ounce, as of 0510 GMT. Bullion fell more than 2% on Monday to its lowest since Feb. 16, as the dollar and yields strengthened on increased prospects for faster rate hikes by the U.S. central bank.

  • Friends remember Naomi Judd

    To most, Naomi Judd's passing over the weekend signified the loss of a great Country music artist. But those who knew her best will remember her for so much more than the music.

  • Biden celebrates Eid al-Fitr at the White House

    President Joe Biden celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Monday, restoring celebrations of the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan at the White House after his predecessor scrapped them. (May 2)

  • Celebrating the legacy of Naomi Judd

    Judd died at the age of 76 on Saturday and “GMA” is looking back at some of the moments when the singer appeared on the show.

  • Silver Prices Slide but are Oversold

    The dollar continues to rally, weighing on silver prices

  • Ukraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a virtual address to Ukraine’s Parliament on Tuesday that compares Kyiv’s struggle to Britain’s during World War II. His government also announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime Histor

  • 'Problems everywhere': Water so low in massive reservoir that an intake valve is now exposed

    Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming face a crisis as less water flows into the Colorado River and its dams.

  • SCOTUS poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, reported leaked draft opinion shows

    The U.S. Supreme Court plans to strike down Roe versus Wade, overturning abortion rights, according to a draft majority opinion obtained by Politico.

  • Disney pays $100,000 to settle bedbug lawsuit

    The lawsuit, alleging a guest at the Disneyland Hotel was bitten by bedbugs during her stay there in 2018, sought punitive and other damages.

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the status of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johns

  • Amazon Has Shed 25% of Its Value. Wall Street Still Thinks the Stock Is a Buy.

    Wedbush removed the stock from its best ideas list, but retained its Outperform rating, like the rest of Wall Street.

  • California Briefly Inches Closer to 100% Clean Energy Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- California briefly got closer to reaching its goal of obtaining 100% of its power from clean energy. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapThe Golden State’s main grid ran on 99.87% renewables fo

  • Taiwan flags risk of Stinger missile delays, says pressing U.S

    Taiwan's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said deliveries of shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles could be delayed, saying they were pressing the United States to deliver on schedule as the war in Ukraine pressures supplies. The missiles are in hot demand in Ukraine, where they have successfully kept Russian aircraft at bay, but U.S. supplies have shrunk and producing more of the anti-aircraft weapons faces significant hurdles. The United States approved the sale of 250 of Raytheon Technologies' Stinger missiles to Taiwan in 2019.