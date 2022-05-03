RBA’s Bigger-Than-Expected Rate Hike Sends Aussie Higher

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australia’s central bank increased interest rates by more than economists anticipated and signaled further hikes to come, sending the currency and bond yields higher. Stocks extended losses.

The Reserve Bank raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.35%, defying expectations for a hike of 15 basis points. It was the first time borrowing costs had been lifted in an election campaign in almost 15 years.

“The board is committed to doing what is necessary to ensure that inflation in Australia returns to target,” Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement. “This will require a further lift in interest rates over the period ahead.”

In opting for a bigger-than-expected increase, Australian policy makers are following global counterparts in taking a more aggressive approach to combating inflation. The move is also is a blow to the center-right government, already trailing in opinion polls, as it campaigns for a rare fourth term in office at a May 21 election.

“The RBA managed to wrongfoot every forecaster and even the market -- no one was braced for 25 basis points,” said Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. said.

“By projecting core inflation easing back only to the top of the band by mid-2024 even with delivery of further rate increases, the RBA is effectively giving markets carte blanche to be as hawkish as they like in pricing tightening.”

Australian three-year yields jumped 18 basis points to breach 3% for the first time since 2014. Ten-year yields climbed to 3.39%.

Story continues

The Australian dollar rose as much as 1.4%, before giving up part of the gain to trade at 71.18 U.S. cents. Property and mining stocks dragged the benchmark index lower.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Canada last month hiked by 50 basis points and the Federal Reserve is widely expected to follow suit this week.

The RBA’s decision is also set to push up mortgage repayments for heavily indebted households at a time when they’re grappling with rising cost of living pressures amid still tepid wages growth.

Labor Party shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the RBA’s decision had “completely shredded” Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s economic credentials.

Morrison, speaking prior to the decision, highlighted the economy’s strength, and that rates would remain at very low levels even after an increase.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“A reassessment of the willingness of firms to pass through cost increases has driven what appears to be a hawkish move. We expect a further tightening in June and August, taking the cash rate target to 0.75%.”

--James McIntyre, economist

For the full report, click here

The RBA’s statement also provided key figures from its quarterly update of economic forecasts that will be released in full on Friday.

The central forecast for 2022 is headline inflation will accelerate to around 6% and core inflation to around 4.75%. The RBA targets inflation of 2-3%

By mid-2024, headline and underlying inflation are forecast to have moderated to around 3%, with the RBA adding the forecasts are “based on an assumption of further increases in interest rates”

Australian GDP is seen to grow by 4.25% over 2022 and 2% over 2023

Unemployment is predicted to decline to around 3.5% by early 2023 and remain around that level thereafter

Also on the agenda Tuesday was the central bank’s plan for future bond maturities after it tripled its balance sheet to about A$650 billion to support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank decided against reinvesting the proceeds of bonds that mature in coming months, in effect embarking on a gradual quantitative tightening. The impact of the widely expected decision is likely to be minor over the next year as only a small number of bonds are due to mature.

(Updates with three-year bond yield rising above 3%)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.