RBA’s Patience Risks a Short, Sharp Tightening Cycle: Auld

Swati Pandey and Garfield Reynolds
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia’s patient stance on interest rates could see it rushed into a short, sharp tightening cycle that would leave it with less firepower to face a future downturn, said Sally Auld, chief investment officer at JBWere Ltd.

“The risk for the RBA is that if they wait and they don’t hike until the fourth quarter of this year, then I think the problem that they might run into is that the window to do more sort of shuts quite quickly,” Auld, who advises clients at National Australia Bank Ltd.’s private wealth arm, said in an interview.

“I think it makes more sense to the RBA with an eye on the next downturn, whenever that comes, to start sooner rather than later,” she said.

Governor Philip Lowe says the bank has scope to see how the economy evolves before hiking as he expects it will take some time before inflation returns sustainably to the RBA’s 2-3% target. The central bank on Tuesday released minutes of its Feb. 1 policy meeting, in which it reiterated that a pickup in wages growth is likely to be only gradual.

Lowe’s dovish message is an outlier among major central banks that are struggling to rein in powerful inflationary forces, prompting policy makers from Wellington to Washington to either begin tightening or signal they intend to do so soon.

RBA Sees Inflation Overshooting Target as ‘Acceptable Risk’ (1)

Swaps traders are wagering RBA rate hikes will top out at about 2.5% in two-to-three years’ time, whereas they predict the Fed will halt its tightening cycle at 2% and reach that level about a year earlier than the RBA. The eurodollar curve inverted last week, signaling a strong chance the Fed will already be cutting its benchmark in 2024.

“It’s very rare that the Fed has finished a tightening cycle and the RBA is just starting one,” Auld said. “If the Fed finishes, it’s because global growth is probably slowing and they’re worried that they might have overdone things.”

Supersize Debate

The Fed is all-but-certain to hike next month, with a better-than-even chance for a supersized 50 basis-point increase, in response to soaring U.S. inflation. Financial markets are pricing in more than 100 basis points of hikes in just six months’ time.

Pricing is similarly aggressive for Australia, despite Lowe’s dovish rhetoric. The cash rate -- currently at a record-low 0.1% -- is seen at 1.5% a year from now. Most economists predict Australia’s first hike will come in August, though some, including Auld and now Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s Gareth Aird, forecast a June move.

Auld sees the RBA cash rate rising to 1.5%-1.75% by the end of 2023, with policy makers spurred on by unemployment falling below 4% to levels unseen for 50 years, and strong associated wages growth.

“Given how low interest rates are, I really struggle to see the material downside from doing a small adjustment early on,” Auld said. “I’m not sure that there’s that much downside from taking rates from 10 basis points to 50 in maybe four or five months.”

“To me, that’s a more balanced strategy than waiting, waiting, waiting and waiting. And then, suddenly having to rush the rate hikes because you feel like the window’s closing.”

(Adds minutes of Feb. 1 meeting, CBA’s June rate hike forecast.)

