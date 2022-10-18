RBA Says Hike Path Steeper Than Peers, Worries About Households

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s policy rate trajectory has been steeper than most international counterparts even as it unexpectedly opted for a smaller quarter-percentage point move this month, Reserve Bank No. 2 Michele Bullock said.

The RBA slowed the pace of rate hikes at its meeting two weeks ago, ending four consecutive half-point moves, to monitor the impact of its tightening on household spending that’s a crucial economic driver. Policy makers highlighted that Australian inflation isn’t as high as others and its wages growth slower.

“The incremental change in the policy rate at recent meetings has been smaller than some other major central banks,” Deputy Governor Bullock said in a Sydney speech Tuesday. “However, our policy rate trajectory has been as steep, or steeper.”

The RBA, in minutes of its Oct. 4 meeting also released Tuesday, acknowledged that the downshift in the pace of tightening made it an outlier among global central banks. From Washington to Wellington, policy makers are pressing ahead with rapid hikes to crush inflation, irrespective of the economic cost.

The RBA, in contrast, says it’s trying to get control of consumer prices while keeping its economy on an even keel.

Both Bullock and the minutes reiterated that further rate increases are likely in Australia, with the pace and timing to be determined by data. The deputy governor pointed out that the RBA can potentially move “much faster” than overseas central banks if it raised rates at every meeting.

“The board is determined to do what is necessary to return inflation to target,” she said. The central bank targets inflation of 2-3% over time and it was 6.1% in the second quarter.

Economists and financial markets expect two more quarter-point hikes at the November and December meetings, taking the cash rate to 3.1% from 2.6% now. By contrast, US rates are seen rising to 4.6% from 3% now.

The RBA opted to slow the pace of tightening as it worried that its hikes since May were still flowing through the economy and may see households sharply curtail spending.

“The arguments were finely balanced” on whether to move by another half point or a quarter-point, the minutes showed. A smaller move “was warranted given the cash rate had been increased substantially in a short period of time and the full effect of that increase lay ahead.”

Outside the housing market, there are few signs of the RBA’s rapid rate hikes biting yet.

The economy is continuing to expand robustly, unemployment is very low and pandemic-era savings are underpinning consumption, while wage growth is picking up.

At the same time, given most Australian borrowers are on variable rates, increases flow through faster to repayments, boosting policy potency. The nation’s households are also among the world’s most indebted, leaving them acutely sensitive to rate rises.

“The full effects of higher interest rates were yet to be felt in mortgage payments and the increases in the cash rate were close to the interest rate buffer applied when many current borrowers took out their loans,” the RBA said in the minutes.

It also pointed out that the statistics bureau’s new monthly CPI indicator showed inflation remained high in the first two months of the third quarter and was in line with the RBA’s expectations. Consumer-price data for the full three months will be released next week.

The minutes also alluded to a deteriorating global outlook in response to coordinated rate increases and worsening geopolitical risks, pointing out “external inflationary pressures might ease quickly.”

The speech and minutes are “modestly dovish reflecting a shifting policy debate that has begun to acknowledge the (downside) risks to ‘global and domestic growth’ rather than just upside to inflation,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada.

