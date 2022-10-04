3

RBA Surprises Market With Quarter-Point Hike, Currency Tumbles

Swati Pandey
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia staked out an outlier position among G-10 currency nations, becoming the first to break with outsized interest-rate increases as it delivered a quarter percentage-point move.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bond yields and the currency tumbled as the Reserve Bank raised the cash rate to 2.6% -- a result predicted by only a quarter of 28 economists surveyed. Governor Philip Lowe reinforced his commitment to tightening even as he acted on signals last month of a slower pace of increase.

“The RBA has bucked the trend of the other major central banks,” said Gareth Aird at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, who predicted today’s outcome. “The cash rate now sits in restrictive territory.”

Australian policymakers are mindful that their household sector is among the world’s most-indebted and the prevalence of variable mortgage rates means hikes are particularly potent. Lowe’s decision prompted the biggest intraday drop in three-year government bond yields since October 2008, when the RBA cut by 100 basis points heading into the global financial crisis.

The RBA is in the midst of its sharpest policy tightening in a generation as it joins global counterparts in trying to rein in inflation. Yet consumer-price growth hasn’t been as intense as elsewhere and Lowe is trying to navigate a path back to his 2-3% inflation target without crashing the economy.

That contrasts with other central banks including the Federal Reserve that have made crushing inflation their No. 1 priority.

“The cash rate has been increased substantially in a short period of time,” Lowe said in his statement. “The board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that.”

The Australian dollar dropped as much as 1% following the decision, while the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 3.8%.

A hawkish Fed and signs Australia’s debt-laden households were coping with rate hikes prompted economists to predict the RBA would deliver a final large increase before reverting to a more normal pace of tightening.

Lowe again highlighted today that the effect of policy comes with a lag.

“The RBA is underestimating persistent inflationary pressures,” said Cameron McCormack, a portfolio manager at VanEck Associates Corp. “We’re still seeing record retail sales, accelerating wage growth and we’re in the tightest labor market in 50 years.”

The RBA expects inflation will peak around 8% before declining next year. The governor’s decision to downshift the pace of tightening comes ahead of third-quarter inflation data later this month.

Economists see the RBA pausing at a cash rate of 3.35%, while money markets imply a peak of 3.6% by mid-2023, down from about 4% prior to the decision.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

The “decision to opt for a smaller hike is a sign that the rapid rate hiking cycle may be nearing an end. We think the RBA will deliver another 40 basis points of tightening over coming months.”

-- James McIntyre, economist

To read full note, click here

Diana Mousina, a senior economist at AMP who predicted today’s decision, highlighted that close to 60% of mortgages are on variable rates, while even those fixed are typically on terms of 2-3 years, versus 30 years in the US.

“Australia’s vulnerability to higher interest rates will prevent the RBA from raising the cash rate too far, with less hikes required to slow demand,” said Mousina, who expects the cash rate to peak at 2.85%.

The rapid policy tightening has prompted economists to predict a sharp slowdown in Australia’s A$2.2 trillion ($1.4 trillion) economy in the year ahead. Lowe has acknowledged that policymakers have a narrow path to beat back inflation and bring the economy in to a soft landing.

“The board’s priority is to return inflation to the 2–3% range over time,” he said. “It is seeking to do this while keeping the economy on an even keel. The path to achieving this balance is a narrow one and it is clouded in uncertainty.”

(Updates with comments from economists and latest markets data.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Aussie slides as RBA opts for smaller hike; sterling marks new high

    Australia's dollar tumbled on Tuesday after the nation's central bank surprised markets by opting to raise rates by a smaller-than-expected quarter point. The Reserve Bank of Australia said it decided to slow the pace of tightening because the cash rate had been increased substantially in a short period of time, but left the door open to additional hikes. "Obviously the RBA hasn't been persuaded by what other central banks are doing, which does make the comment that they don't have any concerns about the exchange rate down here," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

  • A $1 Trillion Burden Looms for World Borrowers Refinancing Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Governments and companies around the world are facing unprecedented costs to refinance bonds, a burden that’s set to deepen fissures in debt markets and expose more vulnerabilities among weaker borrowers. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresTesla Tumbles Most in S&P as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointTrump Asks to P

  • Jimmy Kimmel Unveils His Pizza-Themed (Charity) Crocs

    Kimmel\'s new shoes are fashion, food and philanthropy forward

  • With home prices down but other costs up, are there any winners in DFW’s housing market?

    It might be time to “marry the house and date the rate.”

  • Stocks will continue falling even after Fed pivots, warns Morgan Stanley strategist who predicted bear market

    Morgan Stanley Chief Equity Strategist Mike Wilson on Monday is doubling down on his call for stocks to continue falling into the end of 2022.

  • Ray Dalio No Longer Thinks ‘Cash Is Trash’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has changed his mind, saying he no longer thinks “cash is trash” and that the short-term interest rate is “now about right.”Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for

  • Meta launches AI software tools to ease switching between Nvidia, AMD chips

    (Reuters) -Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Monday it has launched a new set of free software tools for artificial intelligence applications that could make it easier for developers to switch back and forth between different underlying chips. Meta's new open-source AI platform is based on an open-source machine learning framework called PyTorch, and can help code run up to 12 times faster on Nvidia Corp's flagship A100 chip or up to four times faster on Advanced Micro Devices Inc's MI250 chip, it said. But just as important as the speed boost is the flexibility the sofware can provide, Meta said in a blog post.

  • GM outsells Toyota in U.S. as industry braces for brakes on demand

    General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to supply disruptions, combined with a preference for personal transport, has seen consumers willing to shell out more money, largely protecting profits at automakers and auto dealers who have pulled back on discounts. GM said it sold 555,580 vehicles in the quarter through September, 24% higher than last year when inventory shortages hit sales.

  • Ohio State is No. 1? Concerns for Georgia? Analyzing 5 overreactions for college football's Week 5

    College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 5.

  • BOJ discussed inflation risks in subtle shift in board debate

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Broadening price rises in Japan prompted some central bank policymakers to warn last month that inflation may overshoot expectations, highlighting the challenge Governor Haruhiko Kuroda faces in justifying ultra-low interest rates. One board member went as far as saying the Bank of Japan (BOJ) must eventually communicate an exit strategy from ultra-easy policy, a summary of opinions at the September meeting showed. While many opinions called for the need to keep monetary policy ultra-loose to support the fragile economy, the comments highlight a gradual shift in the balance of the BOJ board once dominated by proponents of aggressive easing.

  • Credit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes a Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Dixit Joshi won’t forget his first day as Credit Suisse Group AG’s chief financial officer in a hurry. And yet the experience won’t have been entirely unfamiliar for the former Deutsche Bank AG high flier.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Kore

  • Turkey Wants Russia to Delay Its Gas Payments Until 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish officials have asked Russia to delay a portion of Ankara’s payments due for natural gas, according to people familiar with the matter, as Turkey seeks to mitigate economic damage from higher energy prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNo

  • What happened on clock malfunction that cost Detroit Lions their lone stop on defense?

    Dan Campbell and several Detroit Lions players said they did not hear side judge Dave Hawkshaw's whistle blowing the play dead on a big third-and-16.

  • Analysis-Credit Suisse’s turnaround just got a lot tougher as market reels

    Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG, battered by scandals and losses, is racing through a restructuring plan. Some of the bank's wealth management clients have recently become concerned about Credit Suisse's turnaround, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters, and some have been moving funds, according to one of the people. The division is expected to be the centerpiece of the bank's turnaround plan.

  • Turkish inflation reaches new high above 80%

    Turkey’s annual inflation reached a new 24-year high of 83.45% in September, according to official data on Monday

  • Cathie Wood Scoops Up Tesla as Stock Tumbles on Deliveries Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood bought Tesla Inc. shares as they plunged the most in four months after the electric carmaker’s third-quarter deliveries missed expectations.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017F

  • U.N. Calls On Fed, Other Central Banks to Halt Interest-Rate Increases

    The Fed’s rate increases so far this year would reduce poor countries’ economic output by $360 billion over three years, and that further policy tightening would do additional harm, a U.N. agency warns.

  • October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%

    In fact, even long-term U.S. Treasury Bonds, normally seen as a safe haven hedge against recession, have plunged, with the S&P 10-Year U.S. Treasury Bond index down 16.5% year to date. The reason for the rare double-digit losses across both stocks and Treasuries in 2022 has been an abrupt change in inflation, along with a corresponding rapid rise in interest rates. Treasury Series I savings bonds, or I Bonds, are securities sold by the U.S. government and meant to shield holders from the effects of inflation.

  • Fed Should End Tightening After One More Rate Hike, Yardeni Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Things are already breaking in financial markets, as signaled by a relentless rally in the dollar, and the Federal Reserve should consider stopping its tightening campaign after one more interest-rate hike in November. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresTesla Tumbles Most in S&P as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointT

  • Stocks, US Futures Extend Gains in Broad Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia and US equity futures extended their advance as weak US manufacturing data damped bets on the Federal Reserve’s hawkishness.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017The MSCI Asia