RBB Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings for 2020

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

- Net income of $6.7 million , or $0.33 diluted earnings per share

- Completed the acquisition of Pacific Global Bank ("PGB") on January 10, 2020 and the system conversion on March 15, 2020

- Loans held for investment increased by $202.8 million , or 37.1% annualized growth, from the end of the prior quarter, including a $173.2 million contribution from PGB

- Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased by $220.9 million , or 8.32%, from the end of the prior quarter, including a $188.4 million contribution from PGB

- Sold $100.5 million of mortgage loans for a net gain of $2.7 million

COVID-19 Update

- The Company has fully implemented its Business Continuity Plan

- All branches remain open, with routine banking services offered through online banking, drive-up windows and limited lobby access

- Implemented a number of actions to support a healthy workforce

- - Flexible work practices such as work-from-home options, working in shifts and placing greater distances between employees

- - Discontinued non-essential business travel and meetings

- - Utilizing online meeting platforms

- Actively addressing client needs, including offering loan relief to all impacted clients

- Enrolling clients in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program

- - As of April 17, 2020, have received approvals from the SBA for 117 loans in the total amount of $21.8 million

LOS ANGELES , April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company," announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 .

The Company reported net income of $6.7 million , or $0 .33 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 , compared to net income of $10.7 million , or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, and $10.4 million , or $0 .51 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 , respectively.

"The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges in our country and the world," said Mr. Alan Thian , Chairman, President and CEO of RBB Bancorp. "The physical and financial health of our customers, investors and employees are our paramount concerns. We are committed to helping our local businesses and the communities that we serve during these extremely challenging times. We expect to grant loan deferrals to our customers who need temporary relief, and we will partner with the Small Business Administration to offer loans to affected clients through the Payroll Protection Program. However, we plan to continue to originate new loans across all of our business lines in a disciplined manner."

"Though the pandemic did impact our results in the form of lower organic loan growth and an increased provision for loan losses, our overall credit quality remained relatively stable, and our operating expenses were in line with our expectations," added Mr. Thian. "I am generally pleased with our first-quarter financial performance and the healthy underlying fundamentals of the company. We remain focused on maintaining adequate liquidity to help our existing customers manage through this public health crisis and we continue to evaluate opportunities to expand our franchise beyond our existing markets."

On January 10, 2020 the Company completed the acquisition of PGB Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pacific Global Bank based in Chicago, IL in a cash transaction valued at approximately $32.9 million . Principally serving the Chinese-American communities in Chicago , Pacific Global Bank has three branches located in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport , offering consumer and business banking and loan products and services.

Key Performance Ratios

Net income of $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 produced an annualized return on average assets of 0.90%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 8.13%, and an annualized return on average equity of 6.60%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.51%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 12.50%, and an annualized return on average equity of 10.49% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2020 was 57.65%, compared to 46.52% for the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $23.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $23.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The $470,000 increase was primarily attributable to a $195.0 million increase in average earning assets, partially offset by a $182.3 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increases in both categories were primarily due to the acquisition of PGB. Net interest income was also adversely impacted by a 12 basis point decrease in the net interest margin. Accretion of purchase discounts from prior acquisitions contributed $685,000 to net interest income in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $633,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

During the quarter, the Company obtained a 5-year FHLB $150 million advance to secure funding at an attractive interest rate. The Company had no FHLB advances at December 31, 2019 .

Compared to the first quarter of 2019, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, decreased $2.3 million from $25.9 million . The decrease was primarily attributable to a 49 basis point decrease in the net interest margin, and a $13.4 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $98.3 million increase in average earning assets and an $80.4 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits. The increases in average earning assets and total deposits were primarily due to the PGB acquisition.

Net interest margin was 3.35% for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease from 3.47% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 26 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets resulting from higher balances and lower yields on cash equivalents and short term securities, and lower average loan yields partially offset by a 23 basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. Loan discount accretion contributed 10 basis points to the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.2 million from $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven by a decrease in gain on loan sales of $1.1 million .

The Company sold $31 .5 million in FNMA direct and indirect mortgage loans, and $69.2 million in mortgage loans to private investors for a net gain of $1.4 million and $1.2 million , respectively during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $61.3 million in FNMA direct and indirect mortgage loans, and $100.3 million in mortgage loans to private investors for a net gain of $1.9 million and $1.7 million , respectively during the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company sold $1 .2 million in SBA loans for a net gain of $89,000 during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $3.8 million in SBA loans sold for a net gain of $171,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Compared to the first quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased by $413,000 from $4.2 million . The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $513,000 in gains on loan sales.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $16.3 million , compared to $13.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The $2.8 million increase was primarily attributable to a $1.7 million increase in salaries and benefits expenses, $645,000 increase in data processing expenses, $288,000 increase in legal and professional expenses, partially offset by a $252,000 decrease in travel expenses, $168,000 decrease in marketing and business promotion expenses, and a $162,000 decrease in OREO expenses. The increases in salaries and benefits, data processing expenses and legal and professional fees were primarily due to the acquisition of PGB.

RBB incurred $403,000 in merger and conversion expenses in the first quarter of 2020, of which $59,000 related to the First American International Corp. acquisition and $334,000 to the PGB acquisition, an increase of $172,000 from the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense increased from $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The $938,000 increase was primarily due to a $387,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $332,000 increase in merger expenses, a $179,000 increase in legal and professional expenses, and a $152,000 increase in occupancy and equipment expenses. These were partially offset by a $148,000 decrease in marketing and business promotion expenses and $121,000 decrease in insurance and regulatory expenses. The increases in salaries and benefits, data processing expenses, legal and professional fees and merger expenses was primarily due to the acquisition of PGB.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 32.5%, including the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $28,000 for the first quarter of 2020, 28.0% with no stock options exercised for the fourth quarter of 2019, and 27.1% for the first quarter of 2019 including the tax impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $92,000 .

Loan Portfolio

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $2.4 billion as of March 31, 2020 , an increase of $202.8 million from December 31, 2019 , and an increase of $279.4 million from March 31, 2019 . The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the PGB acquisition. Single-family residential mortgages increased by $113.2 million on a net basis, driven by a combination of acquired loans, new production, partially offset by an approximately $13.1 million net transfer of loans to the available for sale category. In addition commercial real estate loans increased by $61.3 million , construction and land development loans increased by $24.1 million , SBA loans increased by $3.2 million and commercial and industrial loans increased by $1.0 million . Approximately $33.4 million of the increase in commercial real estate and construction loans were attributable to the PGB acquisition.

During the first quarter of 2020, single-family residential mortgage production was $106.6 million (mortgage loans held for investment and held for sale), payoffs and paydowns were $39.3 million , and single-family residential mortgage loan sales were $100.5 million . During the fourth quarter of 2019, production was $125.8 million , payoffs and paydowns were $46.2 million , and loan sales were $161.7 million .

Mortgage loans held for sale were $52.3 million as of March 31, 2020 , a decrease of $55.9 million from $108.2 million at December 31, 2019 and a decrease of $323.1 million from $375.4 million as of March 31 , 2019. The Company originated approximately $32 .4 million in mortgage loans for sale for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $38.1 million during the prior quarter.

In the first quarter, SBA loan production was $6.2 million and total loan sales were $1.2 million . In the prior quarter, SBA loan production was $4.7 million and total loan sales were $3.8 million .

The Company is expected to significantly increase its SBA lending during the second quarter of 2020 as many of its customers seek to participate in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program. As of April 17, 2020 , the Company has processed approximately 117 PPP loans with the SBA in the total amount of approximately $21.8 million .

As of April 17, 2020 , borrowers representing approximately 154 loans totaling $25.8 million , or 2% of the Company's total non-single-family residential mortgage loan portfolio, have requested some form of payment deferral. It is too early in the stage of the pandemic-induced economic slowdown to determine the total amount of loans that will ultimately require payment deferrals. The following table is intended to summarize the Company's overall loan exposure to major industries that are considered "at-risk" for business interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Industry / Property Type Total Exposure

($ millions)

% of Total Loans

General Retail (excluding SBA) $ 183.4

7.8 % Mixed Use Commercial

79.4

3.4 % Hospitality (excluding SBA)

58.2

2.5 % Service Stations (excluding SBA)

22.7

1.0 % Restaurants (excluding SBA)

6.4

0.3 % SBA Loans

78.2

3.3 % Shared National Credits (excluding Airlines and Cruise Lines)

38.5

1.6 % Airlines and Cruise Lines (SNC)

9.7

0.4 %

Deposits

Deposits were $2.4 billion at March 31, 2020 , an increase of $187.0 million from December 31, 2019 , and an increase of $251.6 million from March 31, 2019 . The increase in total deposits from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the PGB acquisition. Time deposits increased by $107.1 million , partially offset by a $34.0 million decrease in brokered CDs, noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $45.6 and interest-bearing non-maturity deposits increased by $34.4 million . As of March 31, 2020 , time deposits included $33.1 million in brokered CDs, as compared to $67.1 million as of December 31, 2019 and $182.8 million as of March 31, 2019 . Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased by $220.9 million from December 31, 2019 .

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $20.8 million , or 0.66% of total assets at March 31, 2020 , compared to $13.5 million , or 0.48%, of total assets at December 31, 2019 . The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the additions in non-accrual loans of two SBA loans totaling $3.6 million , five commercial and industrial loans totaling $1.4 million and four mortgage loans totaling $1.6 million , the addition of one mortgage past due 90 days and still accruing loan in the amount of $225,000 and the addition of a commercial and industrial TDR loan in the amount of $506,000 . Five of these loan additions were the result of the PGB acquisition. Nonperforming assets consist of OREO, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.

Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due increased to $22.5 million at March 31, 2020 , up from $5.3 million at December 31 , 2019.

In the first quarter of 2020, there were $631,000 in net charge-offs, down from $1.2 million in the prior quarter.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, up from $659,000 in the prior quarter, primarily attributable to the higher loan balances, an increase in 30-89 day past due loans, non-performing loans and the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $20.1 million , or 0.84% of loans held for investment at March 31, 2020 , compared with $18.8 million , or 0.86%, of total loans at December 31, 2019 .

Properties

On March 31, 2020 , we closed the Grand Street branch in New York City. The lease for this branch expired in April 2020. Branch operations and staff were transferred to the Bowery branch.

With the acquisition of PGB, three branches are located in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport

The Bank plans to open a new full service banking branch in Edison, New Jersey in the second half of 2020. The branch will be located at 561 US-1, in the Wicks Shopping Plaza in Edison.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles , California. The Company has total assets of $3.1 billion . Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County , Orange County and Ventura County in California , in Las Vegas, Nevada , in Brooklyn , Queens , and Manhattan in New York , and three branches in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County , two branches in Ventura County , one branch in Irvine, California , one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada , seven branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn , Queens and Manhattan in New York , and three branches in Chicago, Illinois . The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com .

