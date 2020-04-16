RBC: 3 Growth Stocks to Buy for a Post-Coronavirus Recovery

Talk about a wild ride! From the market high hit February 19, before "coronavirus" became an official "pandemic," to the market low hit just over a month later, the S&P 500 dropped 34% -- then bounced. The past three weeks have seen an incredible run-up in stock prices from their March 23 lows. And yet, even today, we're still down nearly 20% from where we started.

So there may still be bargains to be found. At least, that's what investment banker RBC Capital thinks. And so, RBC created its first "U.S. Small Cap Growth Idea List" for investors searching for stock gems amidst the rubble.

So far, RBC's list covers 15 names offering investors either a history of "attractive normalized growth" or the potential for "strong durable growth" after the Coronacrisis passes.

We ran three throughTipRanks’ database to determine the rest of the Street’s sentiment. We found out that all earned support from other analysts as well, enough so to be given a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Not to mention all three could see substantial gains in the twelve months ahead.

LendingTree (TREE)

First up is LendingTree, "one of the leading marketplaces for online consumer loans," as RBC 5-star analyst Mark Mahaney observes.

The company connects borrowers with lenders in the credit card, deposit account, and insurance segments, among others. Lendingtree was founded in 1996, went public in 1998, and so is a survivor of the original dot.com bubble.

LendingTree "is well positioned to capture greater share" of "a very large and expanding" market, argues Mahaney, and up until recently was "seeing accelerating top-line growth from two revenue segments (Mortgage and Non-Mortgage) while maintaining stable, mid-teens EBITDA margins."

Granted, both halves of LendingTree's business are facing near term "headwinds from the COVID Recession," with lower consumer spending generally, less spending on cars in particular (reducing demand for car insurance), and also less home-buying (reducing leads for mortgages). That said, the stock is trading "at 3-year trough multiples" after the recent sell-off, and Mahaney believes it will perform well during any upcoming economic recovery.

Priced at $190, Mahaney thinks LendingTree stock is worth closer to $295, and worthy of an "outperform" rating. In this, he's in the majority. Of the seven ratings recorded on TipRanks over the past couple months, six have rated LendingTree shares the equivalent of a "buy," and the average target price on the stock is nearly $343 -- 80% more than what it fetches today. So the message is clear: LendingTree is a Strong Buy. (See LendingTree stock analysis on TipRanks)

LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Our second RBC pick of the day comes from analyst Frank Morgan, who offers up LHC Group -- one of the largest home health, hospice, and personal cares services providers in the U.S.

"We believe LHCG is positioned for strong earnings growth in the next few years driven by a number of high-visibility opportunities," argues Morgan, noting that U.S. government "health policy and reimbursement initiatives are ... pushing post-acute care into low cost/high value settings, like home health care." Capitalizing on this trend, he believes, will be "large, sophisticated and well capitalized operators like LHCG," which have access to the capital necessary to roll up competition in a "highly fragmented industry" where smaller operators currently comprise almost 80% of the market.