RBC: 3 Outstanding Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

Canadian investment bank RBC has been taking the temperature of institutional investors, and the results are fascinating – and, perhaps, illuminating. The analysts start by pointing out the obvious, “We view capitulation as a necessary, though not sufficient, condition for stock market bottoms in major drawdowns,” but go on to note that a “surprisingly high level of bullishness supports our own view that we haven’t yet seen investor capitulation.”

So, investors are looking to buy – and that sentiment has the potential to turn a mild stock rally into something larger. In a climate of heightened risk, investors should remember an old Wall Street saw: Bulls and bears make money, while the pigs get slaughtered. Money can be made whether markets rise or fall – the key is not to get greedy.

Today’s market climate of heightened risk, should naturally draw investors toward dividend stocks. A modest rally in a bear market is a good time to buy in – the bear has pushed prices down, while the rally creates a positive mindset for buying. And dividend stocks offer a steady income stream, should the share price fail to appreciate. Look for stocks with reliable dividend histories and higher than average yields; the rest should fall into place naturally.

And now we get to the real meat of RBC’s recent market report. The bank’s analysts have made several concrete recommendations to put the macro report into practical operation. These are stocks with dividend yields over 9%, backing up plenty of share price upside. Let’s open the TipRanks database and look at the details.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

We’ll start in the oil patch, where so much economic energy has its beginnings. Oil field services is a vital niche, as the drilling companies cannot get the crude out of the ground without the support offered by companies like Schlumberger. Its services and products – in the drilling, well completion, and oil production segments of the industry – brought in $33 billion in revenue for 2019.

Schlumberger’s Q4 performance was slightly disappointing. EPS, at 39 cents, was down 9% sequentially – but up 8% year-over-year. The quarter saw $8.2 billion in revenue, yielding $1.5 billion in free cash flow. And the Board once again approved the 50-cent quarterly dividend.

That dividend has been held steady at 50 cents for the past five years, and the company has a 14-year history of reliably maintaining the payments. The annualized payout, $2, gives an impressive yield of 14%, 7x the average yield among S&P listed companies. With the Fed’s key rate cut to near zero, and Treasury bonds yielding well below 1%, this makes SLB a highly attractive move for return-minded investors.

RBC’s Kurt Hallead sums up the case for SLB in a succinct statement: “We would expect some lingering effects during 2020 as governments go into lock down mode… Internationally, the company expects activity to decline with Mid East and Russia relatively resilient… Our price target is supported by the fundamental outlook for its international business and its strong free cash flow generation.”

Hallead gives the shares a Buy rating, with a $27 price target that implies a strong upside potential of 89%. (To watch Hallead’s track record, click here)

Schlumberger keeps a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 8 Buys and 6 Holds. Shares are selling for $14.29, and the average price target of $28.63 suggests room for a potential upside of 100% in the coming 12 months. (See Schlumberger stock analysis on TipRanks)