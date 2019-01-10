Is RBC Bearings Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:ROLL) Liquidity Good Enough?

Small-cap and large-cap companies receive a lot of attention from investors, but mid-cap stocks like RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL), with a market cap of US$3.1b, are often out of the spotlight. Surprisingly though, when accounted for risk, mid-caps have delivered better returns compared to the two other categories of stocks. Let’s take a look at ROLL’s debt concentration and assess their financial liquidity to get an idea of their ability to fund strategic acquisitions and grow through cyclical pressures. Note that this commentary is very high-level and solely focused on financial health, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into ROLL here.

Does ROLL produce enough cash relative to debt?

ROLL has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from US$220m to US$124m – this includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, ROLL’s cash and short-term investments stands at US$60m , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, ROLL has generated cash from operations of US$124m in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 100%, signalling that ROLL’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In ROLL’s case, it is able to generate 1x cash from its debt capital.

Can ROLL meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at US$91m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of US$517m, leading to a 5.71x current account ratio. However, a ratio above 3x may be considered excessive by some investors, yet this is not usually a major negative for a company.

Is ROLL’s debt level acceptable?

With debt at 14% of equity, ROLL may be thought of as appropriately levered. This range is considered safe as ROLL is not taking on too much debt obligation, which may be constraining for future growth. We can test if ROLL’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For ROLL, the ratio of 21.42x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as ROLL’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

ROLL’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. In addition to this, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure ROLL has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research RBC Bearings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

