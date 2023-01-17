RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, the RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) share price is up 76% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 36% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 11%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for RBC Bearings investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, RBC Bearings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 3.2% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 12% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 64.04.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that RBC Bearings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 11% over the last year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 12% per year, is even more impressive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for RBC Bearings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

