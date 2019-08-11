RBC Capital: 3 Top Gold Stocks To Buy Now

Gold prices are soaring right now. Last week gold hit a six-year high and broke through the critical $1,500/oz level. This was on the back of multiple factors, including market concerns around low global growth rates and trade, lower real rates in the US (and globally), and a weaker US dollar. For instance, the 10-year US Treasury yield is now at just 1.7% from highs of +3.2% in Q4 last year.

Let the good times roll for this classic safe-haven asset, says RBC Capital. The firm believes the industry is ‘now in a potential sweet spot’ and sees a number of compelling precious metal opportunities. “We think the coming 12 months could be a sweet spot for investors as higher prices boost margins and cash generation, but management teams don't have the mandate (yet) to pull the trigger on potentially value eroding "actions" such as new growth... This could lead to higher cashflow, rapid deleveraging and increased dividends,” says the firm.

As a result, it believes street upgrades could roll through in the coming quarters. And in the meantime, RBC Capital has pinpointed a few top stocks for investors to consider. Indeed, as the firm writes: “Whilst a rising tide to some extent lifts all boats, we believe there will be relative winners.” Here are three names that stand out right now:

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining is a West African gold producer with a number of producing and near-producing mines. According to RBC Capital, Endeavour screens well on both strategy and deleveraging. “With a refreshed senior management team and board of directors, we believe Endeavour is well positioned to drive long-term value through a "back-to-basics" approach” says the firm.

In its most recent report on the stock, analyst Wayne Lam reiterated a buy rating for EDV with a C$28 price target. This suggests significant upside potential of over 40%. “We expect the shares should benefit from a number of key catalysts over the coming months including the start-up of the Ity CIL project, inaugural reserve on the Kari Pump deposit at Hounde, and updated resource on the La Plaque deposit at Ity” the analyst told investors. He is forecasting annual production of 175 Koz at the Ity mine, on costs of $700/oz over a 19-year mine life.

Encouragingly, all six analysts covering the stock rate EDV a buy right now. And the average price target suggests that shares can surge over 20% from current levels in the coming months. "We forecast... very strong positive FCF in Q4, when the Ity CIL project in Côte d’Ivoire will be fully ramped up to the expanded production rate" stated Berenberg's Michael Stoner on August 2.

Following a very strong start for the Ity mine, Stoner (a 3-star analyst according to TipRanks) believes investors can look forward to "a sustained period of cash generation, de-gearing and the start of shareholder returns."

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU)

For global investors AngloGold looks like a catalyst rich story, cheers RBC Capital. This is the world’s third largest gold mining company (by production) with operations spanning Africa, the Americas, Australasia and South Africa.

Late last month RBC Capital’s James Bell hosted investor meetings with the company’s relatively new CEO Kelvin Dushnisky. Priorities for the business remain 1) Streamlining the portfolio, 2) Obuasi start-up (first gold is expected in the fourth quarter of this year) and 3) Reducing net debt towards 1.0x EBITDA. Discussions also covered dividends and growth projects, reported Bell.