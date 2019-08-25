RBC Capital: 5 New Stocks Hedge Funds Snapped Up In Q2

Hedge funds have just released their portfolio trades for the second quarter. And now is the time to evaluate these trades for valuable investing insights. Here we focus on one particular aspect of hedge fund activity- new stock additions.

That’s using an August 19 report from RBC Capital which analyzes the 2Q19 13f forms of 363 major hedge funds with significant stakes in US equities (single stocks). The firm used this data to pinpoint the top stocks where hedge fund ownership rose the most during 2Q19, in terms of the net number of funds that added new positions.

Three names fall in Health Care (including the #1 name- Allergan (AGN)). Another three names fall in Industrials, notes the firm. But there is one key stock worth bearing in mind: “Note that UBER (UBER) does not qualify for this screen as it does not fall in the S&P 500 and it began trading mid way through the 2nd quarter. It was owned by 51 hedge funds at the end of 2Q19” points out the firm.

With that being said, let’s take a closer look at five top new stocks hedge funds are making a bet on right now:

1. Align Technology (ALGN)

Align Technology is leading an orthodontics revolution. The company invented the Invisalign- a clear teeth aligner system- that can replace traditional braces. In Q2, 14 new funds bought Align shares- bringing the total value of ALGN shares owned by hedge funds to $1,805 million.

Unfortunately however the stock has declined in both Q2 and Q3. Despite strong Q2 earnings results, the company’s guidance left investors disappointed. "Given the uncertainty in China," CEO Joe Hogan commented, "our outlook for the third quarter reflects a more cautious view for growth in the Asia Pacific region."

Don’t be disheartened, says Piper Jaffray’s Matthew O’Brien. This five-star analyst has just reiterated his ALGN buy rating with a $240 price target (37% upside potential). Align "has much better products that will win in the marketplace" he tells investors. O’Brien believes that an accelerated stock repurchase plan of $200 million demonstrates confidence in Align’s outlook.

Overall, ALGN shows a Moderate Buy analyst consensus, with an average price target of $259. Interestingly if we look at only the best-performing analysts, this consensus shifts to Strong Buy.

2. Qualcomm (QCOM)

Chip titan Qualcomm is an intriguing hedge fund pick. In the second quarter, 20 more funds owned QCOM stock vs the first quarter. As a result, 15% of the funds covered in RBC Capital’s study now own Qualcomm. Their total holding works out at $1,682 million.

Despite numerous problems- most obviously the May 21 antitrust ruling - some analysts do see a bright future ahead. That’s thanks to the company’s prime 5G position. “We believe Qualcomm's bull case is unchanged, with global 5G roll outs expected to increase both royalty income and demand for semiconductors beginning in 2020,” Merrill Lynch’s Tal Liani said recently.

“Press reports suggest that all of Apple's 2020 iPhones will contain Qualcomm's 5G chipset, which could drive a 5G cycle across the entire industry.” The analyst has just reiterated his QCOM buy rating and $100 price target (36% upside potential).

No doubt hedge funds are also relieved to hear that Qualcomm has just won a critical partial stay from The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The company won’t have to grant patent licenses to rivals and can still require patent licenses for customers to buy chips while its appeal is ongoing.