RBC Capital: Buy Uber & Lyft Into Earnings, Says Top Analyst

Are you ready? Two key earnings reports are fast approaching. In the coming days investors will be paying close attention to the following two stocks: Uber and Lyft. The ride-sharing duo only recently made their market debuts- and both have faced intense speculation ever since. Concerns over profitability (especially if revenue growth slows) have left both UBER and LYFT floundering. It’s hard to forget that Uber reported a whopping $1 billion loss in the first quarter- its first earnings report since its extremely underwhelming IPO (initial public offering).

But five-star RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney is advising investors to look past the short-term choppiness. Ahead of the print he has released bullish reports on both Uber and Lyft. He believes quarter estimates are reasonable, and that the long-term picture remains compelling. And as we can see this is an analyst with a strong stock picking track record- adding weight to the call.

So with that in mind, here’s why these two stocks are worth a closer look right now:

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Uber is expected to report Q2 Results on August 8 after the close. Heading into the print, the analyst is forecasting Gross Revenue of $3.36B (21% Y/Y growth), above the Street at $3.31B, and GAAP EPS of ($3.48), below the Street at ($2.72).

Positive driver survey results help back up Mahaney’s bullish call. He surveyed over 500 engaged Ridesharing drivers in July. “Compared to Lyft, the satisfaction skews for Uber are very similar, though future intent to drive more with Uber skews marginally higher than for Lyft, suggesting that Uber drivers may be more committed to the Uber platform… but these are just tentative takeaways and we plan to track this more over time” explains the analyst. He is hoping for $15.8B in Gross Bookings for Q2, implying 31% year-over-year growth (vs. 34% in Q1:19).

What’s more Mahaney continues to believe the market is underappreciating UBER’s profit potential. Even though Uber shows the largest loss profile of almost any IPO (~$4B EBITDA loss in FY19E), the analyst is nonetheless optimistic. He explains why here: “1) We see an estimated $2.5T Gross Bookings TAM [total addressable market]. 2) Uber is the dominant leader in the Global Rideshare Market. 3) Gross Bookings has held 30% growth levels even as the base has become much larger. 4) We also see significant option value in new business units.”

Bottom line, Mahaney reiterated his buy rating on UBER with a price target of $62. From current levels that suggests sizable upside potential of 53%. Indeed, top analysts also reveal a Strong Buy Uber consensus, based on all ratings published over the last three months. However their average price target is slightly more restrained at $55 (36% upside potential).