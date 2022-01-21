RBC Poll: Inflation Among Canadians’ Top 3 Concerns

TipRanks
·2 min read

According to this year's RBC (TSE: RY) Financial Independence in Retirement Poll, inflation is one of the top three retirement concerns Canadians have.

Canadians Trying to Refocus Financial Future

Inflation is limiting Canadians' ability to save more, as it continues to drive up the burden of fixed expenses -- a significant barrier to saving cited by 29% of survey respondents, the majority (40%) being between 25 and 34 years old.

One indicator confirms that Canadians want to refocus on their financial futures: registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) are making a comeback.

After seven years of a downward trend -- and a historic low of 46% last year -- RRSPs have rebounded. More than half (53%) of Canadians now have an RRSP.

The percentage of Canadians building an investment portfolio rose from 25% last year to 28%. Young investors aged 25 to 34 are those who show the most interest in building such a portfolio (32%).

Since the start of the pandemic, these young investors have become more focused on the value of their investments (22%) and almost half (48%) indicate that they are ready to pay a fee if it allows them to obtain higher returns.

Management Commentary

"When assessing value, investment performance after fees is what really matters. It's encouraging to see that younger Canadians understand how crucial this is in achieving your retirement savings goals and building a strong financial future," said Stuart Gray, director, Financial Planning Centre of Expertise, RBC.

"Whenever you want advice, our financial advisors are here to help – in person or through our MyAdvisor digital advice platform, which connects you to an interactive, personalized plan where you can review forward-looking projections and try out different savings scenarios. This makes it easy to see how changes you make to your savings and investments today can impact your finances in the future."

Wall Street’s Take

On January 19, Barclays analyst John Aiken kept a Buy rating on RY, with a price target of C$157. This implies 8% upside potential.

The rest of the Street is bullish on RY with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and two Holds. The average Royal Bank of Canada price target of C$145.57 implies 1% upside potential to current levels.

TipRanks’ Smart Score

RY scores an 8 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock returns should outperform the overall market.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

Related News:
Scotiabank Survey: Financial Worries Keep Canadians Awake
BMO Survey: Cash is Popular in TFSAs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 No-Brainer REITs to Buy

    Sometimes, sticking with the biggest and best is the way to go. Here are four names that fit the bill in the REIT space.

  • 457 Plan vs. 403(b) Plan: What's the Difference?

    If you are employed in the public sector or work for a non-profit, you may have access to one or both of these retirement savings plans.

  • Volatility of lumber prices hits high not seen since end of World War II — why home buyers should be concerned

    The price of a key building material is more unpredictable today than it has been since the end of World War II. And that should worry home buyers and renters alike. A recent analysis from the National Association of Home Builders examined the recent uptick in the cost of building materials, which climbed 1.5% in December per the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of softwood lumber has increased nearly 45% since September, per the data from the federal government.

  • Should I claim Social Security at 70, or take it earlier and invest the money?

    Few things are certain, yet Social Security retirement benefits are among the safest sources of retirement income: Inflation-adjusted monthly benefits backed by the federal government for as long as you live. The earliest you can claim Social Security is at 62. You can claim as much as 30% more by waiting until your full retirement age.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every fisherman knows that there’s good eating to be found on the seafloor and river bottoms. Flounder, halibut, sole, catfish – bottom dwellers are known for their good taste. And sometimes, the same can be said in the stock market. Share prices can fall for a wide range of reasons, and the market’s bottom fishers take advantage of that. The key is to find the best tasting morsels – those stocks that are priced low, but undervalued, and are not falling due to some fundamental flaw. There are pl

  • 2 REITs to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Dividends are a great reason to own real estate investment trusts (REITs). Dividends also add to a stock's stability in a lot of ways, helping to hold up the price in turbulent times, including in the inflation we're seeing now.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • Jeremy Grantham predicts the US 'superbubble' will pop, wiping out $35 trillion in stocks and housing. Here are the 11 best quotes from his new note.

    An epic market crash may have begun, the Fed has been asleep at the wheel, and investors should steer clear of crypto, Jeremy Grantham said.

  • How Much Money You Should Keep in Your Standard Savings Account, According to Experts

    If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep...

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 119% to 409% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies could more than double this year.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    These three stocks have proven to be wonderful compounders, and there's little reason to believe that will change anytime soon.

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • How Much You Need To Be Rich Today as Opposed to 20 Years Ago

    What does it mean to be "rich?" It sounds like a simple question, but it's not so easy if you are trying to put a real number on it. Is a "rich" person someone who has $1 million? $2 million? $10...

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin t

  • Investors jump into stocks as Fed "hysterically behind the curve" - BofA

    Investors pumped money into stocks and siphoned funds out of bonds and cash as global markets braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show report showed on Friday. In the first 13 trading days of the year compared to the same period last year, equity funds have seen $52 billion of inflows compared to a similar amount last year while bond and credit funds have seen tiny outflows after heavy inflows, according to BofA using EPFR data. "Rates up and profits down is a bad combo for credit and stocks and the Fed is hysterically behind the curve," analysts led by Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the U.S. investment bank, said in a note.

  • Memecoin Faithful Aren’t Laughing Anymore as Rout Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppA widespread selloff in cryptocurrencies saw the most speculative tokens lose significant ground, as risk-averse attitudes pushed investors away

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.